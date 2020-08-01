Liv Residence

On-site amenities include a fitness club, landscaped swimming pool, children's play areas, garden, barbecue area, lounge zone, restaurants, shops, sauna, and steam room. Within walking distance, you will find Safestway Supermarket, Freshmart Supermarket, Beauty By Kamila, LIFE Pharmacy - Diamond 3, and The Platform Studios - Boutique Fitness Hub. The location also provides easy access to business districts, entertainment areas, and attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and The Walk JBR, all within a 15-minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to any part of the city. Tram and bus stops, as well as Sobha Realty and DMCC metro stations, are located nearby. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 30 minutes. Close to the beach JBR Beach, a picturesque oasis, is just a 10-minute walk away. The beach features a wide sandy shore and well-planned infrastructure. High-quality finish The bright apartments with natural wood finishes, quartz countertops, and textured ceramic tiles will appeal to luxury enthusiasts. The lobby interior design was created by the MWM studio, offering a sense of calm and well-being reminiscent of a 5-star hotel. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.

