Liv Residence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 291/1
Bus stop
Seaport
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 137 m² to 137 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price3 299 548 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%329 955 AED
Registration of the contract
4%131982 AED
Before the completion date
40%1 319 819 AED
Post-Handover
50%1 649 774 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2020
Number of floors28
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 299 548 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
Shop61 m
Metro station1 km
Sea550 m

About project

Modern project is located on the seafront in the prestigious Dubai Marina. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, JBR Beach, Atlantis Hotel and the Ferris wheel. The residential complex offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses. All units come with built-in wardrobes, en-suite bathrooms, functional kitchen fittings, and furniture. Some apartments also feature a separate bathroom for staff. Penthouses include a storage room, laundry room, family room, and a ladies' room.

On-site amenities include a fitness club, landscaped swimming pool, children's play areas, garden, barbecue area, lounge zone, restaurants, shops, sauna, and steam room. Within walking distance, you will find Safestway Supermarket, Freshmart Supermarket, Beauty By Kamila, LIFE Pharmacy - Diamond 3, and The Platform Studios - Boutique Fitness Hub. The location also provides easy access to business districts, entertainment areas, and attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and The Walk JBR, all within a 15-minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to any part of the city. Tram and bus stops, as well as Sobha Realty and DMCC metro stations, are located nearby. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 30 minutes. Close to the beach JBR Beach, a picturesque oasis, is just a 10-minute walk away. The beach features a wide sandy shore and well-planned infrastructure. High-quality finish The bright apartments with natural wood finishes, quartz countertops, and textured ceramic tiles will appeal to luxury enthusiasts. The lobby interior design was created by the MWM studio, offering a sense of calm and well-being reminiscent of a 5-star hotel. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
137 - 137
3 299 548 - 3 299 548
24 030 - 24 030

Infrastructure

