Discovery Gardens is a bedroom community near the seaside, known for its original architecture and lush greenery. The community will be comfortable for families with children, retirees and everyone who enjoys a leisurely lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Carrefour Market, West Zone Fresh Supermarket, Adil Supermarket.

Shopping center: Ibn Battuta Mall.

Restaurants: Revo Cafe And Bar, Chor Bazaar, Saranga Bhojan Shala, Moroc Lounge.

Spa Center: The Parkside Spa.

Educational Institutions: Chubby Cheeks Nursery Discovery Gardens, Little Diamond Nursery The Gardens, Delhi Private School Academy LLC, The Winchester School.

Medical clinics: Aster Clinic Gardens, Life Medical Center, Mediclinic Ibn Battuta.





Bicycle lanes, volleyball and basketball courts, parks, community pools and gardens have also been created for residents.





Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is located between two major highways Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. This practical location allows easy access to any popular destination in Dubai.





Discovery Gardens Metro Station and numerous bus stops are located on site.





It will take 45 minutes to get from Discovery Gardens to DXB International Airport.



