A guide to the Arjan neighborhood in Dubai

Arjan is a relatively new developing neighborhood that is part of the larger Dubailand area. The construction of Arjan began with the aim of realizing residential and commercial infrastructure, contributing to the growth of the city. All conditions for residents to live and develop their business are created here.

The main advantages of the Arjan area are

- Freehold-zone (area in which you can buy real estate with the right of full private ownership).

- Yields up to approximately 6% per annum.

- Property here is ideal for families with children.

- In the area is located a large number of parks and green areas.

- It is here are famous sights of Dubai: Butterfly Park and Flower Garden.

- The famous beaches of the Persian Gulf can be reached in about 20 minutes.

Target audience

The neighborhood's history began in the 2000s when the Dubai government began developing new communities as part of its strategy to develop the emirate. Arjan is designed with modern standards in mind, including wide roads, parks and recreational facilities. This approach has attracted a diverse audience including young professionals, tourists and families with children.

The neighborhood is ideal for golf enthusiasts, with some of the most popular golf clubs within a fifteen-minute drive. Residents of Arjan can also take a short drive to the equestrian club. It will take no more than five minutes by car.

Transportation accessibility

The neighborhood is located at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The latter is one of the most important and popular highways in the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road passes through Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, as well as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Thanks to the transportation interchange the road to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport will take 30 minutes by car.

Developed infrastructure

In addition to the main attraction of Arjan - Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, guests and residents of the area are attracted by the proximity of beautiful beaches, which can be reached in 20 minutes.

Also in Arjan there is all the necessary urban infrastructure for a comfortable life: supermarkets, restaurants, schools, fitness centers, pharmacies, etc.

Most residential complexes have private swimming pools, so you can relax by the water without leaving home.

Investment Attractiveness

As Dubai grows, the neighborhood continues to evolve. New projects and infrastructure expansions are planned, making Arjan an attractive place for investors. Residential complexes attract the attention of both long-term tenants and investors due to affordable prices. Real estate investments promise high potential for value growth.

The most attractive ROI is observed for studios - approximately 6%. Apartments with 2 bedrooms offer an income potential of about 5.7%, while lots with 1 or 3 bedrooms offer approximately 5.5%.

Top 5 neighborhood projects for investment

Floarea Residence

For sale studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms

Completion: second quarter of 2025

The complex is located almost in an oasis near the lively city center. All lots are presented with finishing: fittings and Italian tiles, wall cladding. Basic infrastructure: children's pool, studio for yoga, steam room and sauna, clubhouse, fitness center, playgrounds, infinity pool, barbecue area.

Price: from AED 830,000

Arbor View

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms for sale

Completion: first quarter of 2026

The residential complex offers properties with views of the city's attractions. There is a laundry room, storage room, office and staff room. The infrastructure of the residential complex and the neighborhood is ideally developed. After a day of work Arbor View residents can relax in the swimming pool or SPA, do sports in the fitness center or have a barbecue on the picnic area.

Cost: from 1,477,828 AED

Dolce Vita

For sale apartments with 1-2 bedrooms

Completion: second quarter of 2026

If you want to live in an apartment, but have a hotel service - definitely consider buying a property in this complex. The building itself is built in the style of the best Italian traditions. Without leaving the apartment complex, here you can visit the restaurant, sauna and Jacuzzi. Also on the territory there is a swimming pool, a viewing platform and a golf club.

Price: from 1,276,000 AED

Skyros

For sale apartments with 2 bedrooms

Completion: second quarter of 2026

An exceptional Greek-style project that sets the standard for luxury living. The complex has 440 lots, some with private pools. Thanks to direct access to landscaped spaces residents will be able to feel at one with nature. Infrastructure: gardens, swimming pools, gym, basketball and children's playgrounds, lounge, movie theater, sauna, health club.

Cost: from 1 830 363 AED

Mykonos Signature

For sale apartments with 1-2 bedrooms

Completion: fourth quarter of 2025

A project inspired by the architecture of Greece. Discover the small Greek island of Mykonos and enjoy the resort lifestyle. In the residential complex all presented properties are equipped with panoramic windows. Infrastructure: terrace, barbecue area, children's playground, parks and commercial areas.

Price: from 1,400,755 AED

Conclusion

Arjan is a neighborhood that perfectly combines a modern lifestyle with the tranquility of nature. Its unique atmosphere, variety of entertainment and convenient location make it attractive for residents, investors and tourists.