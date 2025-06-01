UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Floarea Residence

Floarea Residence

2/10, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha South 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperMashriq Elite Development
Total areafrom 72 m² to 127 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price830 000 AED
from 830 000 AED
from 9 988 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
15%124 500 AED
Registration of the contract
4%33200 AED
Before the completion date
35%290 500 AED
Handover
50%415 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2025
Sales launchQ3 2023
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 830 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km

About project

A new project in Arjan, a tranquil oasis near the bustling city center. Discover a world where the boundaries between life and reality gently intertwine, creating a space of unity and serenity. The complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units are equipped with a "smart home" system that allows remote control of lighting, curtains, and household appliances.

The premises provide all the amenities for living and leisure: a children's pool, yoga studio, sauna and steam room, clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor and indoor playgrounds, infinity pool, and a barbecue area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Top In Town, Grandiose, and VIVA supermarkets, Nord Anglia International School, Australian International School, Nahash Restaurant and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments feature high-quality fittings and Italian tiles, with wall cladding in place. The kitchen and bathroom are equipped with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and Teka washing machine. Reliable developer Mashriq Elite Development is a company focused on providing quality real estate management services, ranging from managing rental properties to equipment and technical maintenance.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
72 - 72
830 000 - 830 000
11 513 - 11 528
2 bedrooms
127 - 127
1 275 000 - 1 275 000
9 988 - 9 988

Infrastructure

2/10, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha South 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Floarea Residence