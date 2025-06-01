Floarea Residence

The premises provide all the amenities for living and leisure: a children's pool, yoga studio, sauna and steam room, clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor and indoor playgrounds, infinity pool, and a barbecue area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Top In Town, Grandiose, and VIVA supermarkets, Nord Anglia International School, Australian International School, Nahash Restaurant and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments feature high-quality fittings and Italian tiles, with wall cladding in place. The kitchen and bathroom are equipped with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and Teka washing machine. Reliable developer Mashriq Elite Development is a company focused on providing quality real estate management services, ranging from managing rental properties to equipment and technical maintenance.

More