The project comprises 440 plots, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. Some apartments come with private pools. With direct access to landscaped spaces, green areas, and well-maintained pathways, residents can experience a sense of harmony with nature. The community ensures a safe environment and a modern, authentic lifestyle for all residents. The premises feature landscaped gardens, children's and adult pools, a gym, a basketball court, a lounge, an outdoor cinema, a children's playground, a sauna, a jogging track, and a health club. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Greenheart Organic Farms and Loyal Minimart stores, Safa Community School, and Beauty Haven Salon Dubai. Transport accessibility Skyros seamlessly blends into Dubai's central district. The proximity to Umm Suqeim Street and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road provides easy access to the city's attractions, business centers, and recreational areas. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines modern aesthetics and elegance. Every detail is carefully thought out. Energy-saving technologies and a smart home system contribute to environmental preservation. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

