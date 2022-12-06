UAE
Skyros

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Umm Suqeim Street, 7/2
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 114 m² to 142 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 830 363 AED
from 1 830 363 AED
from 14 816 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%366 073 AED
Registration of the contract
4%73215 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 098 218 AED
Post-Handover
20%366 073 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Sales launchQ2 2023
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 830 363 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school3 km
Shop250 m
Medical center450 m

About project

The new complex in the rapidly growing area of Arjan is an exceptional project in Greek style, setting the standards for luxurious living in Dubai. With its modern design and developed infrastructure, Skyros will make you feel like you're in a famous resort.

The project comprises 440 plots, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. Some apartments come with private pools. With direct access to landscaped spaces, green areas, and well-maintained pathways, residents can experience a sense of harmony with nature. The community ensures a safe environment and a modern, authentic lifestyle for all residents. The premises feature landscaped gardens, children's and adult pools, a gym, a basketball court, a lounge, an outdoor cinema, a children's playground, a sauna, a jogging track, and a health club. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Greenheart Organic Farms and Loyal Minimart stores, Safa Community School, and Beauty Haven Salon Dubai. Transport accessibility Skyros seamlessly blends into Dubai's central district. The proximity to Umm Suqeim Street and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road provides easy access to the city's attractions, business centers, and recreational areas. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines modern aesthetics and elegance. Every detail is carefully thought out. Energy-saving technologies and a smart home system contribute to environmental preservation. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
114 - 142
1 830 363 - 2 170 482
14 816 - 17 901

Infrastructure

