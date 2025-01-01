Catalog
Samana Developers

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

Samana Developers is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of the SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising over 10 companies.


Advantages of Samana Developers:

- reliability and consistency 

- quality and professionalism

- commitment to development


Samana Developers has over 20 completed residential projects in the UAE.

9 offers
Lake Views 2 by Samana
Lake Views 2 by Samana
12/1A, Al Fay Road, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 114 m² to 117 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 114 m²from 1 472 580 AED
from 1 472 580 AEDfrom 12 825 AED/m²
Barari Views Twin Towers by Samana
Barari Views Twin Towers by Samana
7, Jasmine Leaf 1 Road, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 72 m² to 104 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 1 105 091 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 90 m²from 1 458 000 AED
from 1 105 091 AEDfrom 15 327 AED/m²
Samana Resorts
Samana Resorts
Centrium Tower 4, Centrium Towers, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2028
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 39 m² to 149 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 39 m²from 731 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 82 m²from 1 217 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 108 m²from 1 558 000 AED
from 731 000 AEDfrom 10 979 AED/m²
Ocean Pearl by Samana
Ocean Pearl by Samana
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 72 m² to 183 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 1 105 091 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 120 m²from 3 224 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 144 m²from 3 599 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 183 m²from 4 299 000 AED
from 1 105 091 AEDfrom 15 327 AED/m²
Samana Park Meadows
Samana Park Meadows
Desert Sun Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 49 m² to 121 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 49 m²from 774 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 76 m²from 1 049 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 109 m²from 1 494 000 AED
from 774 000 AEDfrom 12 940 AED/m²
Samana Ivy Gardens 2
Samana Ivy Gardens 2
Al Faris Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 108 m² to 156 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 108 m²from 1 705 860 AED
from 1 705 860 AEDfrom 11 929 AED/m²
Samana Ibiza
Samana Ibiza
Blue Waves Tower by Tiger Properties, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 42 m² to 89 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 42 m²from 789 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 74 m²from 1 109 000 AED
from 789 000 AEDfrom 14 065 AED/m²
Samana Golf Views
Samana Golf Views
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Dubai Sports City, Victory Heights Street, 18
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 103 m² to 126 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 103 m²from 1 630 530 AED
from 1 630 530 AEDfrom 15 024 AED/m²
Samana Manhattan 2
Samana Manhattan 2
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 12, Tiger Tower
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 209 m² to 210 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 209 m²from 2 683 053 AED
from 2 683 053 AEDfrom 12 474 AED/m²
