Ocean Pearl 2 by Samana

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 108 m² to 185 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Start price
from 3 112 833 AEDfrom 23 026 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Post Handover
60%
Installment period
60 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Ceiling height3.3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
108 – 148
3 112 833 – 3 413 667
23 026 – 28 642
3 bedrooms
134 – 172
3 798 944 – 4 194 778
24 291 – 28 172
4 bedrooms
184 – 185
4 485 056 – 4 590 611
24 271 – 24 779
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Magnificent example of modern architecture on the shores of the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. With its innovative design and flowing lines, Ocean Pearl 2 forms a harmonious unity with the coastal landscape. Sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create a cosy and relaxing atmosphere. Experience luxury and comfort in every detail. Key features - Apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private plunge pools, built-in soft-close storage systems from German manufacturers. Kitchen countertops and ‘aprons’ are faced with Spanish porcelain tiles. - Residents can take advantage of concierge and valet services. - On the territoty of the complex are located: fitness room with equipment from the famous Technogym sports equipment brand, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor cinema, barbecue terrace, Jacuzzi, lounge zone, sauna and others. Location advantages The project is located three minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. The man-made water canal Dubai Canal will take 5 minutes to reach, and the major seaport Port Rashid - 10 minutes. Dubai Creek is 15 minutes away, Al Mamzar Beach Park and Dubai Gold Souq are 17 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Sports ground
  • Waterside

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
