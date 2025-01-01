Ocean Pearl 2 by Samana

Description

Magnificent example of modern architecture on the shores of the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. With its innovative design and flowing lines, Ocean Pearl 2 forms a harmonious unity with the coastal landscape. Sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create a cosy and relaxing atmosphere. Experience luxury and comfort in every detail. Key features - Apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private plunge pools, built-in soft-close storage systems from German manufacturers. Kitchen countertops and ‘aprons’ are faced with Spanish porcelain tiles. - Residents can take advantage of concierge and valet services. - On the territoty of the complex are located: fitness room with equipment from the famous Technogym sports equipment brand, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor cinema, barbecue terrace, Jacuzzi, lounge zone, sauna and others. Location advantages The project is located three minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. The man-made water canal Dubai Canal will take 5 minutes to reach, and the major seaport Port Rashid - 10 minutes. Dubai Creek is 15 minutes away, Al Mamzar Beach Park and Dubai Gold Souq are 17 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.