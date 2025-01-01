Description

Oasis of luxury and tranquility in Dubai Land Residential Community. Every element of Samana Parkville will enhance your life with quality and comfort. Sleek interior lines, open floor plans and soft textures create a relaxing atmosphere. This is where you will feel truly at home. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances, Smart Home system, panoramic windows. Each balcony has its own private pool. - Residents of the complex can use 24-hour concierge service and valet parking. - On-site amenities include gym, jogging track, children's and sports grounds, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, outdoor movie theater, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is conveniently located between two major highways The Emirates and Al Ain. The educational institutions of The Aquila School and Fairgreen International School can be reached within 5-10 minutes. IMG World of Adventures amusement park is 15 minutes away and Global Village International Fair is 20 minutes away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.