Ocean Pearl by Samana

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. External View
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 78 m² to 183 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 276 667 AEDfrom 25 360 AED/m²
Payment plan *

More
On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
25%
Post Handover
25%
Installment period
25 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Ceiling height3.3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 83
2 276 667 – 2 415 556
28 984 – 29 039
2 bedrooms
120 – 154
3 582 222 – 3 915 556
25 360 – 29 701
3 bedrooms
144 – 171
3 998 889 – 4 415 556
25 784 – 27 601
4 bedrooms
183
4 748 889 – 4 832 222
25 915 – 26 304

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubai Islands. Ocean Pearl's exquisite architecture and magnificent bay views create a unique atmosphere for those who appreciate beauty and comfort. This is where your dream of luxurious living by the sea comes to life. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, smart home system and built-in appliances from German manufacturers. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, separate swimming pools for children and adults, jacuzzi, spa, children's playground, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is an actively developing neighbourhood near the bustling metropolis. The community consists of 5 islands, on one of which will be built Deira Mall - the largest shopping centre in the region. Residents will have access to all necessary social infrastructure facilities. Thus, in 10-15 minutes you can get to Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and to Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School. Location advantages The city's iconic locations are accessible via the Infinity bridge, which connects Dubai's main roads. Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 20 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 28 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport9 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
CatalogMap