Ocean Pearl by Samana

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubai Islands. Ocean Pearl's exquisite architecture and magnificent bay views create a unique atmosphere for those who appreciate beauty and comfort. This is where your dream of luxurious living by the sea comes to life. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, smart home system and built-in appliances from German manufacturers. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, separate swimming pools for children and adults, jacuzzi, spa, children's playground, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is an actively developing neighbourhood near the bustling metropolis. The community consists of 5 islands, on one of which will be built Deira Mall - the largest shopping centre in the region. Residents will have access to all necessary social infrastructure facilities. Thus, in 10-15 minutes you can get to Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and to Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School. Location advantages The city's iconic locations are accessible via the Infinity bridge, which connects Dubai's main roads. Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 20 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 28 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.