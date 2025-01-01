Description

Samana Boulevard Heights is a modern mid-rise residential complex located in the developing Dubailand district, designed for families and those seeking stability and tranquility. The project is distinguished by its green surroundings and convenient transport accessibility. Key Features – All apartments are equipped with a private pool. – The well-planned infrastructure offers a full range of amenities for everyday life: a modern gym, jogging tracks, an outdoor swimming pool, and numerous relaxation areas. – The territory includes a children's pool and a dedicated playground. Location Advantages The complex's location ensures quick access to all key points of the city. It takes just 10–15 minutes to reach Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure. Dubai Mall and Mall of Arabia are within a 20–25 minute drive, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 15 minutes away.