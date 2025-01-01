Catalog
Samana Rome

Grenland Residence, Meydan South Villas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 87 m² to 124 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 973 684 AEDfrom 19 675 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Handover
61%
Post Handover
24%
Installment period
60 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
87 – 114
1 973 684 – 2 262 105
19 675 – 22 558
2 bedrooms
108 – 124
2 630 526 – 2 841 053
22 744 – 24 345
Description

Luxury inspired by the classical style of Rome. Samana Rome is a unique project offering a combination of exquisite architecture, modern amenities, and a secluded atmosphere. Key Features — A contemporary design with panoramic windows and spacious living areas, executed in beige, cream, and sandy tones using natural wood and premium materials. — All lots are equipped with private pools and terraces for comfortable relaxation. — The residence features world-class infrastructure: a gym, yoga studio, spa-center, sauna, massage room, landscaped gardens, children's play area, and lounge zones. Location Advantages The residential complex is conveniently located near key transport arteries such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), providing easy access to Downtown Dubai in 10 minutes and to Palm Jumeirah in 25 minutes. Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 25–30 minutes. It takes 15 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.

Location

Grenland Residence, Meydan South Villas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school800 m
Airport24 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
