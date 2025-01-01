Description

Luxury inspired by the classical style of Rome. Samana Rome is a unique project offering a combination of exquisite architecture, modern amenities, and a secluded atmosphere. Key Features — A contemporary design with panoramic windows and spacious living areas, executed in beige, cream, and sandy tones using natural wood and premium materials. — All lots are equipped with private pools and terraces for comfortable relaxation. — The residence features world-class infrastructure: a gym, yoga studio, spa-center, sauna, massage room, landscaped gardens, children's play area, and lounge zones. Location Advantages The residential complex is conveniently located near key transport arteries such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), providing easy access to Downtown Dubai in 10 minutes and to Palm Jumeirah in 25 minutes. Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 25–30 minutes. It takes 15 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.