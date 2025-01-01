Description

Tranquility and luxury in the heart of the metropolis. Samana Barari Lagoons is a modern project where a resort-like atmosphere blends with cutting-edge technology. The perfect choice for those who value an exclusive lifestyle in harmony with nature. Key Features — Apartments designed in a modern style with bronze accents in the interiors. The spaces are adorned with black marble, dark chestnut natural wood, and color touches in the "nocturne" shade. — Private pools in each residence. At any time of the day, you will have a space for relaxation and unwinding in a secluded setting with stunning views of the cityscape. — World-class infrastructure: lounge zones, sauna, spa center, gym, yoga studio, play area, swimming pool, and jogging track. — Unique payment terms: an 8-year installment plan from the developer, allowing you to pay 1% per month for 56 months after the completion of the residential complex. Location Advantages The complex is located in the Majan district on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), providing quick access to key points of the city. It takes 5 minutes to reach the American School of Dubai, 10 minutes to Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away.