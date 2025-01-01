Catalog
Samana Barari Lagoons

14, 20th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Building
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 39 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 880 950 AEDfrom 22 388 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Handover
50%
Post Handover
35%
Installment period
56 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39
880 950 – 901 950
22 388 – 22 634
Project brochure

Description

Tranquility and luxury in the heart of the metropolis. Samana Barari Lagoons is a modern project where a resort-like atmosphere blends with cutting-edge technology. The perfect choice for those who value an exclusive lifestyle in harmony with nature. Key Features — Apartments designed in a modern style with bronze accents in the interiors. The spaces are adorned with black marble, dark chestnut natural wood, and color touches in the "nocturne" shade. — Private pools in each residence. At any time of the day, you will have a space for relaxation and unwinding in a secluded setting with stunning views of the cityscape. — World-class infrastructure: lounge zones, sauna, spa center, gym, yoga studio, play area, swimming pool, and jogging track. — Unique payment terms: an 8-year installment plan from the developer, allowing you to pay 1% per month for 56 months after the completion of the residential complex. Location Advantages The complex is located in the Majan district on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), providing quick access to key points of the city. It takes 5 minutes to reach the American School of Dubai, 10 minutes to Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport25 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Terrace

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
More
