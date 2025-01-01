Catalog
Imperial Gardens by Samana

2/9B, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 35 m² to 113 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 233 901 $from 5 201 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
51%
Upon Handover
1%
Post Handover
28%
Post Handover Installment Period
28 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35
233 901
6 679
1 bedroom
62
370 048
5 909
2 bedrooms
113
589 517
5 201
Description

Architectural symbol of the exquisite life in Arjan. The bright interiors of the Imperial Gardens residential complex, carefully thought-out details and sunny balconies create an atmosphere of inspiration and lightness. Feel the lifestyle in which your soul rests and your life unfolds in its fullness. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in neutral tones, high ceilings, panoramic windows. - All balconies, except for some one-bedroom lots, are equipped with private pools. - Innovative layouts allow you to change the format of the living space: one-bedroom units can be made from studios, two-bedroom units from one-bedroom rooms. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga and meditation space, children's and sports grounds, separate pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue terrace, outdoor cinema, library, trampoline park, garden with hammocks, etc. Location advantages The project has access to two major highways in the emirate — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road, which makes it easy to reach any location in the city. Within a 10-minute radius are Miracle Garden, Butterfly Garden, Dubai International Stadium, Circle Mall. Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai, as well as Mall of the Emirates and Ibn Battuta Mall, can be reached in 15-20 minutes by car. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Location

On map
2/9B, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport35 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
