Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Umm Suqeim Street, 19Y
Bus stop
DeveloperVincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total areafrom 63 m² to 117 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 085 000 AED
from 1 085 000 AED
from 15 557 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
30%325 500 AED
Registration of the contract
4%43400 AED
Before the completion date
60%651 000 AED
Handover
10%108 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 085 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center260 m
Sea12 km

About project

New hotel service project inspired by Italian traditions in the Arjan area. A luxurious fountain, lush landscape, gazebos, European decorative elements - all of this allows you to experience the lifestyle of historical Florence.

The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that allow you to relax and rejuvenate after a long day. All units have open terraces, carefully selected finishes and decor. The layouts include bedrooms, bathrooms, guest toilets, a laundry room, kitchen, and multipurpose space. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a lobby, pools with relaxation areas and a bar, a meeting deck with a 360-degree view, lounges, a golf club, restaurants, an open landscaped terrace, cafes, a wellness club with a gym, steam room, sauna, SPA, and jacuzzi, shops, and well-maintained gardens. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Safa Community School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Greenheart Organic Farms, Lifco Supermarket Arjan, Rightbuy Supermarket, Grill Master Restaurant, and The Curry Lane Restaurant (Arjaan Branch), KARZ Beauty Salon. Near the main attractions Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach Dubai Hills Mall, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Autodrome. Popular destinations such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai are 20 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Nearby, you can find Platinum Park, The Prince Park, Village Green, The Oasis, the Garden of Wonders, and Dubai Butterfly Garden. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Reliable developer Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC is a developer that has been building luxury residential complexes in the Italian, Roman, and European styles in the UAE since 2013. The company has received the following awards: International Finance Awards 2017, Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2017-2022, Meed Awards 2018, International Business Excellence Awards 2018, Gulf Real Estate Awards 2018.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
63 - 75
1 085 000 - 1 406 000
17 057 - 18 588
2 bedrooms
115 - 117
1 799 000 - 1 906 000
15 557 - 16 250

Infrastructure

Item 1 of 1