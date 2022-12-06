UAE
Arbor View

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, 2/9
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 86 m² to 164 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 477 828 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%295 566 AED
Registration of the contract
4%59113 AED
Before the completion date
50%738 914 AED
Post-Handover
30%443 348 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 8
  • Freight elevator
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school400 m
Shop400 m
Medical center2 km

About project

An exclusive project in the rapidly growing Arjan, which belongs to the larger community of Dubailand. Live surrounded by picturesque parks and enjoy breathtaking views of the city's landmarks. It's a true oasis that allows you to reconnect with the tranquility of the natural world.

The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units feature a bathroom, laundry room, balcony, and storage room. Some apartments include a dedicated workspace and a maid's room. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms come with one parking space, while units with 3 bedrooms have two. The premises offer a wide range of premium amenities, including pools for children and adults, a spa center, a picnic area, game courts, a steam room and sauna, children's playgrounds, a yoga and meditation studio, a relaxation area with loungers, conference rooms, an open-air cinema, restaurants, cycling and jogging tracks, and a fitness center. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach supermarkets such as LuLu Express Fresh Market, Nesto Market Al Arjan, and VIVA Supermarket, as well as schools like Safa Community School and Nord Anglia International School Dubai and medical centers such as Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Neuro Spinal Hospital. It takes no more than 15 minutes to reach Sports City, Motor City, and Jumeirah Village Circle. Transport accessibility The strategic location provides easy access to Dubai's major destinations. Thanks to Al Khail Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Hessa Street, and Umm Suqeim Road, you can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Dubai Miracle Garden is located just 5 minutes away from the complex. Within 20 minutes, you can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and the man-made island of Bluewaters Island. High-quality finish Each unit in Arbor View is carefully designed to achieve the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics. The kitchen features a built-in designer kitchen island with a coffee station. The bedrooms have natural lighting and built-in wardrobes with mirrors and dressers. The bathroom includes a tropical shower. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
86 - 88
1 477 828 - 1 517 828
17 066 - 17 248
2 bedrooms
117 - 133
1 946 828 - 2 219 828
15 479 - 16 759
3 bedrooms
155 - 164
2 509 828 - 2 681 828
16 043 - 16 405

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, 2/9

Arbor View