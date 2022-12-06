The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units feature a bathroom, laundry room, balcony, and storage room. Some apartments include a dedicated workspace and a maid's room. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms come with one parking space, while units with 3 bedrooms have two. The premises offer a wide range of premium amenities, including pools for children and adults, a spa center, a picnic area, game courts, a steam room and sauna, children's playgrounds, a yoga and meditation studio, a relaxation area with loungers, conference rooms, an open-air cinema, restaurants, cycling and jogging tracks, and a fitness center. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach supermarkets such as LuLu Express Fresh Market, Nesto Market Al Arjan, and VIVA Supermarket, as well as schools like Safa Community School and Nord Anglia International School Dubai and medical centers such as Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Neuro Spinal Hospital. It takes no more than 15 minutes to reach Sports City, Motor City, and Jumeirah Village Circle. Transport accessibility The strategic location provides easy access to Dubai's major destinations. Thanks to Al Khail Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Hessa Street, and Umm Suqeim Road, you can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Dubai Miracle Garden is located just 5 minutes away from the complex. Within 20 minutes, you can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and the man-made island of Bluewaters Island. High-quality finish Each unit in Arbor View is carefully designed to achieve the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics. The kitchen features a built-in designer kitchen island with a coffee station. The bedrooms have natural lighting and built-in wardrobes with mirrors and dressers. The bathroom includes a tropical shower. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

More