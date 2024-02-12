Top 10 UAE real estate developers

The Emirates is a sought-after tourist center in the world. Not surprisingly, the construction industry here is in full swing and attracting investors and real estate developers. We tell you about the real estate development companies that are creating grand and residential projects in the UAE.

Emaar Properties

A company that has been involved in integrated real estate development since 1997. It is considered one of the most valuable developers in the world, so it is often present not only in the UAE, but also in other key markets: in the US, Lebanon, Jordan, etc.

The company's pros:

- An emphasis on stylish and comfortable design;

- attention to quality;

- strict adherence to deadlines;

- commitment to environmental responsibility.

Emaar Properties entered the developer market with a major Downtown project. And the most spectacular object of Dubai - Burj Khalifa allowed the firm to obtain the status of one of the main developers of the Emirates. By the way, such shopping centers as Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina appeared thanks to Emaar Properties.

The company tries to choose the best materials, pays attention to details and aesthetics. Unusual design of objects always distinguishes the complexes built by Emaar Properties.

DAMAC Properties

A company that offers luxury real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector and turn dreams into reality. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients.

Why DAMAC Properties is loved for:

- high quality;

- individuality of projects;

- attention to detail;

- top locations;

- wide range of services.

The developer offers residential complexes with many amenities: golf courses, wave pools, thus setting the standard of quality.

Meraas

Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, creating a modern look for the city. It is considered an innovator not only in residential and commercial real estate, but also in the restaurant, hotel and tourism business. By the way, the largest Ferris wheel "Eye of Dubai" was erected by Meraas.

Pros of the developer:

- modern design;

- quality materials;

- a wide range of real estate options;

- flexible payment options.

The developer offers real estate for purchase in different price categories to meet the desires and preferences of investors. The company offers both projects for family living and projects for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle.

Nakheel Properties

A company that has been developing in the real estate market since the year two thousand. During this time, it has made a great contribution to the creation of the modern look of the UAE. The main mission of the real estate developer is to produce world-class business and lifestyle properties that will be characterized by a high level of comfort.

Why Nakheel Properties is loved:

- Reliability and safety of investments, as the UAE government is at the helm of the firm;

- use of modern technologies;

- innovative solutions;

- beautiful architecture;

- a wide range of services.

The main flagship projects are Palm Jumeirah, The View observation deck, and the artificially created archipelago "The World".

Meydan Group

A developer that is actively developing both in residential and commercial sectors. The developer has been successfully implementing projects with villas, townhouses and apartments since 2007.

Pros of the company:

- transparent operations;

- compliance with deadlines;

- providing clients with good investment opportunities.

Meydan Group prefers to implement unusual design solutions in its projects and actively uses modern technologies. Due to this, all completed objects are famous for their high level of comfort. The company has created the most technological and largest racecourse in the world and innovative urban area Meydan City. The developer is also the organizer of prestigious events in Dubai (Dubai World Cup and Dubai Meydan City).

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activities.

Why Danube Properties is loved:

- affordable prices for properties;

- successful projects;

- excellent quality of building materials;

- non-standard solutions in architecture;

- flexible payment options.

The developer is a division of Danube Group, a well-known company in Dubai. The developer offers clients both elite and affordable real estate options.

MAG Property

A company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. When working on projects, the developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity. The developer does business not only in Dubai, but also in the Middle East and North Africa: Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, etc.

The company's pros:

- large selection of real estate;

- reliable developer;

- non-standard architecture.

Continuous improvement, corporate philosophy and innovation are the "three pillars" that are considered to be the main ones in the company. The key object created by the developer is the twin tower, which got into the Guinness Book of Records (Emirates Financial Towers).

Azizi Developments

A company that has successfully developed and realized many real estate objects in the top locations of Dubai. The developer has earned worldwide recognition through awards, including "Developer of the Year" and "Best Luxury Residential Development". The firm was established in 2007.

Why Azizi Developments is loved for:

- Transparency of transactions;

- quality of construction;

- location of residential complexes;

- customer focus.

The main focus of the developer is elite residential complexes and commercial facilities. The main feature of Azizi Developments is a variety of different projects located in the top districts of Dubai (Palm Jumeirah, Al Furjan, etc.).

Select Group

A company that implements projects to the highest quality standards. The developer strives to find profitable properties through careful financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

A distinctive feature of Select Group is the design of all infrastructure within walking distance from the residential complex under construction.

The company's pluses:

- designer renovations and furnishings in the properties being sold;

- safe investment opportunities;

- unusual projects with developed infrastructure.

It was Select Group that were the main developers in the popular Dubai Marina neighborhood. In quarantine, the company has not only remained intact but has expanded. In addition to construction, the firm is also engaged in charitable activities.

Ellington Properties

A major developer that has been offering residential properties in the most sought-after locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company won the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 for the Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai.

Why Ellington Properties is loved for:

- The unique design of the properties under construction;

- use of quality building materials;

- customer focus.

The developer also offers its clients "club houses" - real estate connected with the high-class service of a five-star hotel.