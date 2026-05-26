Sobha Realty Festive Promotions

1. "A Golden Beginning"

When purchasing a property, clients receive a furniture voucher worth 2% of the property value and physical gold bullion.

The size of the gold bonus depends on the property value:

Up to AED 2.5M: ~20g bar (gold value capped at AED 10,000).

AED 2.5M – AED 5M: ~30g bar (capped at AED 15,000).

Above AED 5M: ~45g bar (capped at AED 25,000).





Terms:

Eligible properties: apartments in Sobha Central, Sobha Hartland II, Downtown UAQ, and commercial units (Retail) across all projects. New launches and Abu Dhabi projects are excluded.

Process: 2% down payment required at booking. Gold is issued after payment of 10% of the property value, the registration fee, and signing of the Sales and Purchase Agreement.





2. "A Gift That Lasts Beyond Eid"

When purchasing a villa, the developer provides a double bonus and a special payment plan:

2 years of Service Charge Waiver.

A furniture voucher worth 2% of the property value.

40:60 payment plan.





Terms:

Eligible properties: villas in Sobha Sanctuary and Sobha Siniya Island only (including Coral Beach Villas and Palm Grove Villas). New sales launches are excluded.

Process: the property must be booked within the specified timeframe, with the booking form signed and a 2% down payment made.





Both promotions cannot be combined with previous bookings and do not apply to transfers, cancellations, or upgrades of existing transactions.