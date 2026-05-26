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HomeBlogPromotionsSobha Realty Festive Promotions
Date: 26.05.2026
from 20.05.2026 13:36 to 30.05.2026 21:00

Sobha Realty Festive Promotions

Sobha Realty Festive Promotions

1. "A Golden Beginning"

When purchasing a property, clients receive a furniture voucher worth 2% of the property value and physical gold bullion.

The size of the gold bonus depends on the property value:

  • Up to AED 2.5M: ~20g bar (gold value capped at AED 10,000).
  • AED 2.5M – AED 5M: ~30g bar (capped at AED 15,000).
  • Above AED 5M: ~45g bar (capped at AED 25,000).


Terms:

  • Eligible properties: apartments in Sobha Central, Sobha Hartland II, Downtown UAQ, and commercial units (Retail) across all projects. New launches and Abu Dhabi projects are excluded.
  • Process: 2% down payment required at booking. Gold is issued after payment of 10% of the property value, the registration fee, and signing of the Sales and Purchase Agreement.


2. "A Gift That Lasts Beyond Eid"

When purchasing a villa, the developer provides a double bonus and a special payment plan:

  • 2 years of Service Charge Waiver.
  • A furniture voucher worth 2% of the property value.
  • 40:60 payment plan.


Terms:

  • Eligible properties: villas in Sobha Sanctuary and Sobha Siniya Island only (including Coral Beach Villas and Palm Grove Villas). New sales launches are excluded.
  • Process: the property must be booked within the specified timeframe, with the booking form signed and a 2% down payment made.


Both promotions cannot be combined with previous bookings and do not apply to transfers, cancellations, or upgrades of existing transactions.
  1. Sobha Realty

    Sobha Realty

    One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.

Item 1 of 1
  1. Sobha Siniya Island Villas
    Sobha Siniya Island Villas
    Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2028
    DeveloperSobha Realty
    Total areafrom 453 m² to 1045 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 2 926 206 $from 6 448 $/m²
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