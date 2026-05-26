Date: 26.05.2026
from 20.05.2026 13:36 to 30.05.2026 21:00
Sobha Realty Festive Promotions
1. "A Golden Beginning"
When purchasing a property, clients receive a furniture voucher worth 2% of the property value and physical gold bullion.
The size of the gold bonus depends on the property value:
- Up to AED 2.5M: ~20g bar (gold value capped at AED 10,000).
- AED 2.5M – AED 5M: ~30g bar (capped at AED 15,000).
- Above AED 5M: ~45g bar (capped at AED 25,000).
Terms:
- Eligible properties: apartments in Sobha Central, Sobha Hartland II, Downtown UAQ, and commercial units (Retail) across all projects. New launches and Abu Dhabi projects are excluded.
- Process: 2% down payment required at booking. Gold is issued after payment of 10% of the property value, the registration fee, and signing of the Sales and Purchase Agreement.
2. "A Gift That Lasts Beyond Eid"
When purchasing a villa, the developer provides a double bonus and a special payment plan:
- 2 years of Service Charge Waiver.
- A furniture voucher worth 2% of the property value.
- 40:60 payment plan.
Terms:
- Eligible properties: villas in Sobha Sanctuary and Sobha Siniya Island only (including Coral Beach Villas and Palm Grove Villas). New sales launches are excluded.
- Process: the property must be booked within the specified timeframe, with the booking form signed and a 2% down payment made.
Both promotions cannot be combined with previous bookings and do not apply to transfers, cancellations, or upgrades of existing transactions.
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