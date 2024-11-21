Description

A symphony of glass and light, reflecting the city's illumination. Sobha Central is an architectural ensemble comprising six elegant towers. The flagship tower, Horizon, offers unforgettable views of Dubai’s skyline and strikes the perfect balance between the privacy of the residences and the dynamics of the metropolis. Key features - Elegant Japandi-style interiors with matte acrylic surfaces, built-in glossy-finish furniture, designer countertops and fully-equipped kitchens with premium-class appliances. The complex’s infrastructure includes swimming pools, jacuzzis, a sports court, a running track, mini golf, football and cricket pitches, a gym, an open-air cinema, a children's playground, green gardens with fountains and sculptures, a barbecue area and zones for picnics and family gatherings. The lower floors feature a shopping centre with a supermarket, clinic, cinema and a specially equipped dog park. The complex is equipped with advanced engineering systems, including centralised cooling, sound-insulating double glazing, electric vehicle charging stations and an energy-efficient air conditioning system with condensate recycling technology for plant irrigation. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city’s main highways, providing convenient access to all landmarks and iconic locations. The Jebel Ali metro station is a two-minute walk from the complex. The Jumeirah Lakes Towers area is about 10 minutes away by road, and the coastal area of Dubai Marina and the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence quarter are 15 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes.