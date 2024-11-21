Catalog
Sobha Central

909/2, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 52 m² to 172 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 484 427 $from 8 397 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2030
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.85 m
Number of buildings5
Number of floors91, 61, 65
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
52 – 73
484 427 – 693 557
9 233 – 9 443
2 bedrooms
79 – 144
671 931 – 1 249 170
8 485 – 8 653
3 bedrooms
155 – 172
1 302 149 – 1 571 406
8 397 – 9 086
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A symphony of glass and light, reflecting the city's illumination. Sobha Central is an architectural ensemble comprising six elegant towers. The flagship tower, Horizon, offers unforgettable views of Dubai’s skyline and strikes the perfect balance between the privacy of the residences and the dynamics of the metropolis. Key features - Elegant Japandi-style interiors with matte acrylic surfaces, built-in glossy-finish furniture, designer countertops and fully-equipped kitchens with premium-class appliances. The complex’s infrastructure includes swimming pools, jacuzzis, a sports court, a running track, mini golf, football and cricket pitches, a gym, an open-air cinema, a children's playground, green gardens with fountains and sculptures, a barbecue area and zones for picnics and family gatherings. The lower floors feature a shopping centre with a supermarket, clinic, cinema and a specially equipped dog park. The complex is equipped with advanced engineering systems, including centralised cooling, sound-insulating double glazing, electric vehicle charging stations and an energy-efficient air conditioning system with condensate recycling technology for plant irrigation. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city’s main highways, providing convenient access to all landmarks and iconic locations. The Jebel Ali metro station is a two-minute walk from the complex. The Jumeirah Lakes Towers area is about 10 minutes away by road, and the coastal area of Dubai Marina and the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence quarter are 15 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

909/2, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
Shop10 m
Medical center10 m

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
