Broker offer from Leos Development

Brokers are eligible for an increased commission of up to 12%.





Payment plans

50/50 — half of the amount is paid during construction, with the balance due upon handover

60/40 — 60% is paid during construction, with the remaining 40% paid in installments over 2 years after handover

65/35 — 65% is paid during construction, with the remaining 35% paid in installments over 3 years after handover

Individual payment plans can be arranged if required





Additional terms

Leos Development properties are among those offering some of the lowest price per square foot on the current market.

For buyers considering cash payment, additional discounts are available — the exact amount is determined individually depending on the selected property.