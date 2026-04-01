Date: 01.04.2026
from 01.04.2026 14:29 to 30.05.2026 21:00
Broker offer from Leos Development
Brokers are eligible for an increased commission of up to 12%.
Payment plans
- 50/50 — half of the amount is paid during construction, with the balance due upon handover
- 60/40 — 60% is paid during construction, with the remaining 40% paid in installments over 2 years after handover
- 65/35 — 65% is paid during construction, with the remaining 35% paid in installments over 3 years after handover
Individual payment plans can be arranged if required
Additional terms
Leos Development properties are among those offering some of the lowest price per square foot on the current market.
For buyers considering cash payment, additional discounts are available — the exact amount is determined individually depending on the selected property.
Item 1 of 3