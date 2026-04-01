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HomeBlogPromotionsPromotional offers from leading developers
Date: 01.04.2026
from 01.04.2026 14:35 to 30.05.2026 21:00

Promotional offers from leading developers

Promotional offers from leading developers

Winslow by IGO

The buyer can choose between two options: a DLD waiver or a post-handover payment plan.

Prices are at pre-launch level — 5–6% below the market.

Broker commission — up to 5%, plus an additional bonus ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000 depending on the unit.


Pelagos by IGO

Up to 5% discount and a DLD waiver.

This offer does not apply to post-handover payment plans.


Lume Residences by S&S

Broker commission — up to 10%. A buyer discount of up to 6% can be offered through a partial reduction of the commission.


The Elysian by MFour

Discount up to 4%.


Exotica by Al Marina

Discount up to 5%.


Sunset Bay Grand by Imtiaz

Waiver of the 4% DLD registration fee.

  1. Imtiaz Developments

    Imtiaz Developments

    Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.

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Projects by Invest Group Overseas (IGO)Projects by MFOURProjects by S&S Developments
  1. The Winslow by IGO
    The Winslow by IGO
    Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2028
    DeveloperInvest Group Overseas (IGO)
    Total areafrom 69 m² to 120 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 445 412 $from 5 960 $/m²
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