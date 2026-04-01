Date: 01.04.2026
from 01.04.2026 14:35 to 30.05.2026 21:00
Promotional offers from leading developers
Winslow by IGO
The buyer can choose between two options: a DLD waiver or a post-handover payment plan.
Prices are at pre-launch level — 5–6% below the market.
Broker commission — up to 5%, plus an additional bonus ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000 depending on the unit.
Pelagos by IGO
Up to 5% discount and a DLD waiver.
This offer does not apply to post-handover payment plans.
Lume Residences by S&S
Broker commission — up to 10%. A buyer discount of up to 6% can be offered through a partial reduction of the commission.
The Elysian by MFour
Discount up to 4%.
Exotica by Al Marina
Discount up to 5%.
Sunset Bay Grand by Imtiaz
Waiver of the 4% DLD registration fee.
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