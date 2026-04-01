Promotional offers from leading developers

Winslow by IGO

The buyer can choose between two options: a DLD waiver or a post-handover payment plan.

Prices are at pre-launch level — 5–6% below the market.

Broker commission — up to 5%, plus an additional bonus ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000 depending on the unit.





Pelagos by IGO

Up to 5% discount and a DLD waiver.

This offer does not apply to post-handover payment plans.





Lume Residences by S&S

Broker commission — up to 10%. A buyer discount of up to 6% can be offered through a partial reduction of the commission.





The Elysian by MFour

Discount up to 4%.





Exotica by Al Marina

Discount up to 5%.





Sunset Bay Grand by Imtiaz

Waiver of the 4% DLD registration fee.