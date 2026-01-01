Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogExotica by Al Marina

Exotica by Al Marina

1A, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Al Marina
Total area
from 54 m² to 126 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 257 802 $from 3 129 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. Before Completion
    30%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
54 – 116
257 802 – 363 996
3 129 – 4 703
2 bedrooms
106 – 126
428 802 – 499 326
3 943 – 4 045
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elevated lifestyle in the very heart of Dubai. Exotica by Al Marina is an expression of contemporary architecture surrounded by the greenery of Jumeirah Village Circle, where every detail is crafted to create an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony. The project is ideally suited for both permanent living and investment purposes, thanks to its advantageous location and the district’s well-developed infrastructure. Key Features — The residences are designed in a minimalist style with modern elements and views of the park. The interiors feature sand and chocolate tones with cinnamon accents. The finishes include natural dark wood, light stone, and marble. Every apartment is equipped with a modular kitchen and a Smart Home system. — The clubhouse facilities include a fitness center, a temperature-controlled pool, a sauna, an open-air cinema, a billiards room, a children’s play area, a barbecue zone, a zen garden, and a lounge. Location Advantages The residential tower is located in Jumeirah Village Circle — one of the greenest communities with numerous shops, promenades, schools, and convenient access to Al Khail Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall, JSS International School, and Dubai Hills Mall are reachable within 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is accessible within 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
1A, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport85 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center91 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Catalog