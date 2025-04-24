Catalog
LUME Residence by S&S

Prudential Towers, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
S&S Developments
Total area
from 52 m² to 107 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 259 163 $from 3 324 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
52 – 107
259 163 – 357 461
3 324 – 4 952
2 bedrooms
103
432 070 – 450 586
4 159 – 4 337
Description

Architectural embodiment of urban life in Jumeirah Village Circle. LUME Residence blends the fast rhythm of the city with the comfort of home. Functional and stylish spaces adapt to your lifestyle and allow you to enjoy every moment. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colors with terracotta, burgundy and gold color accents. All lots have built-in appliances of European brands and storage systems, high ceilings, custom-made pendant lights, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, sports ground, padel tennis court, swimming pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, club room, etc. Location advantages Due to the developed network of highways and exit on Al Khail Road, the road to Dubai Hills Mall will take 10 minutes, to The Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes, to the coastal location of Dubai Marina - 20 minutes. Children's educational institutions, medical organizations and supermarkets are within a 5-10 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Prudential Towers, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School650 m
Shop500 m
Medical center100 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

News

