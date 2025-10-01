Catalog
Pelagos Residences by IGO

My Tower, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 42 m² to 141 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 457 456 $from 6 962 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.15 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors41
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42
457 456
10 681
2 bedrooms
138 – 141
964 456 – 1 116 390
6 962 – 7 875
Brochure

Description

Luxury residential tower in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood. Pelagos Residences' magnificent architecture and functional layouts set a new standard of living. The combination of breathtaking bay views and modern amenities create a unique atmosphere of comfort and luxury. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in light colours, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from European brands and wardrobes. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, swimming pool, outdoor lounge area, multi-purpose room for work and leisure. Location advantages The project is located close to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street highway. The travelling time to Dubai Marina Mall will be 5 minutes, Palm Jumeirah 10 minutes and Burj Al Arab 15 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 22-minute drive away.

Location

My Tower, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Sea200 m
School1 km
Shop900 m
Medical center210 m
Metro station2 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

