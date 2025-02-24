Catalog
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 69 m² to 120 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 445 352 $from 5 959 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 74
445 352 – 476 389
6 366 – 6 400
2 bedrooms
107 – 120
655 262 – 719 787
5 959 – 6 088
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The Winslow by IGO is a modern mixed-use development located in the Meydan Horizon district of Dubai. The project brings together residential, office and retail spaces within a single building, creating a balanced ecosystem for both everyday living and business activities. Key features: – Apartments are delivered with full finishing. Interiors feature premium porcelain flooring, while bathrooms are fully tiled with porcelain and equipped with TOTO sanitary ware. Kitchens come with built-in SMEG appliances. – Residences include built-in storage systems and are equipped with a smart home system. – The infrastructure features indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, lounge spaces, an open terrace, a BBQ area and an open-air cinema, among other amenities. Location advantages The project provides convenient access to Dubai’s key business and leisure destinations. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is about a 5-minute drive away. Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 12–15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah and JBR are approximately 18–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about a 15-minute drive.

Location

View on map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center6 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

