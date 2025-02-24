Description

The Winslow by IGO is a modern mixed-use development located in the Meydan Horizon district of Dubai. The project brings together residential, office and retail spaces within a single building, creating a balanced ecosystem for both everyday living and business activities. Key features: – Apartments are delivered with full finishing. Interiors feature premium porcelain flooring, while bathrooms are fully tiled with porcelain and equipped with TOTO sanitary ware. Kitchens come with built-in SMEG appliances. – Residences include built-in storage systems and are equipped with a smart home system. – The infrastructure features indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, lounge spaces, an open terrace, a BBQ area and an open-air cinema, among other amenities. Location advantages The project provides convenient access to Dubai’s key business and leisure destinations. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is about a 5-minute drive away. Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 12–15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah and JBR are approximately 18–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about a 15-minute drive.