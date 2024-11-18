Catalog
Sunset Bay Grand by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 78 m² to 151 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 625 732 $from 5 845 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 104
625 732
6 011 – 8 009
2 bedrooms
125 – 151
868 289 – 884 411
5 845 – 6 892
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A resort gem in the prestigious Dubai Islands community. Sunset Bay Grand is a residential complex with fully furnished beachfront apartments. The project’s modern design is combined with the concept of a private island oasis. Key Features — The interiors are crafted in beige and terracotta tones using premium brands Gessi, Bosch, and Villeroy & Boch. Spacious layouts with high ceilings, balconies, and wide windows provide natural light. All residences are equipped with the Alexa smart home system. — World-class infrastructure: fitness center, swimming pools, children’s playground, open-air cinema, barbecue area, cabanas, and sun deck. 24-hour concierge and security services. — Direct access to 21 kilometers of Blue Flag certified beaches and water activities. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on Dubai Islands, connected to the mainland and the city’s main highways via the Infinity Bridge. Waterfront Market is a 5-minute drive away, while Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Century Mall, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, DIFC, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 15–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 12 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Shop1 km
Airport8 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More details

