Sunset Bay Grand by Imtiaz

A resort gem in the prestigious Dubai Islands community. Sunset Bay Grand is a residential complex with fully furnished beachfront apartments. The project’s modern design is combined with the concept of a private island oasis. Key Features — The interiors are crafted in beige and terracotta tones using premium brands Gessi, Bosch, and Villeroy & Boch. Spacious layouts with high ceilings, balconies, and wide windows provide natural light. All residences are equipped with the Alexa smart home system. — World-class infrastructure: fitness center, swimming pools, children’s playground, open-air cinema, barbecue area, cabanas, and sun deck. 24-hour concierge and security services. — Direct access to 21 kilometers of Blue Flag certified beaches and water activities. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on Dubai Islands, connected to the mainland and the city’s main highways via the Infinity Bridge. Waterfront Market is a 5-minute drive away, while Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Century Mall, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, DIFC, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 15–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 12 minutes away.