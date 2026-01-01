The Elysian by MFOUR

Description

A modern residential project with clean architecture and a neutral palette, focused on functionality and everyday comfort. Bright interiors and well-planned communal areas at The Elysian create a calm, home-like atmosphere. Jumeirah Gardens is a central, fast-growing district for those who value city living without the rush. Key Features – The community will include a pool with a sun deck, a children’s pool, and two fitness spaces — indoor and outdoor. – For wellness, a steam room and a sauna are planned; for active leisure, a table-tennis area and an open-air cinema. – Residents will enjoy a rooftop lounge, private cabanas by the pool, and a dedicated BBQ area. Location Advantages Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick travel across the city. Dubai Frame, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah beaches are 7–12 minutes away. Dubai Hills Mall is about 20 minutes; Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai are about 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is around 10 minutes by car.