The Elysian by MFOUR

50/1, Al Badaa Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MFOUR
Total area
from 33 m² to 292 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 259 163 $from 4 677 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33 – 38
259 163 – 276 590
7 157 – 7 706
1 bedroom
65 – 93
425 263 – 480 810
5 145 – 6 456
2 bedrooms
71 – 212
480 538 – 994 629
4 677 – 6 709
Brochure

Description

A modern residential project with clean architecture and a neutral palette, focused on functionality and everyday comfort. Bright interiors and well-planned communal areas at The Elysian create a calm, home-like atmosphere. Jumeirah Gardens is a central, fast-growing district for those who value city living without the rush. Key Features – The community will include a pool with a sun deck, a children’s pool, and two fitness spaces — indoor and outdoor. – For wellness, a steam room and a sauna are planned; for active leisure, a table-tennis area and an open-air cinema. – Residents will enjoy a rooftop lounge, private cabanas by the pool, and a dedicated BBQ area. Location Advantages Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick travel across the city. Dubai Frame, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah beaches are 7–12 minutes away. Dubai Hills Mall is about 20 minutes; Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai are about 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is around 10 minutes by car.

Location

View on map
50/1, Al Badaa Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea3 km
School900 m
Shop800 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station850 m
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
