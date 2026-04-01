Date: 01.04.2026
from 01.04.2026 14:18 to 30.05.2026 21:00
Limited offers from Danube Properties
With a down payment starting from 10%, a waiver of the 4% DLD registration fee applies. As the down payment increases, the discount also grows — specific terms are outlined below.
A flexible 70/30 payment plan is available: after handover, the monthly payment is just 1% of the property value.
Bonuses depending on the down payment:
- 20% payment — 2% discount + DLD waiver
- 30% payment — 3% discount + DLD waiver
- 50% payment — 6% discount + DLD waiver
- 100% payment — 10% discount + DLD waiver
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