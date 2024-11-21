Catalog
Skyscape by Sobha

Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 75 m² to 259 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 528 101 $from 6 960 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors52
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
75 – 107
528 101 – 764 646
6 960 – 7 137
2 bedrooms
128 – 191
919 587 – 1 384 699
7 156 – 7 226
3 bedrooms
148 – 259
1 120 340 – 2 001 660
7 560 – 7 723
Brochure

Description

A project in the Sobha Hartland 2 community with charming streets, modern architecture and a natural landscape. A unique residential complex in a modern style with an emphasis on functionality and aesthetics. Skyscape Avenue will include three high-rise buildings that fit seamlessly into the urban landscape. Key Features – Facades are made of glass, steel, facing materials, using innovative technologies. – Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Large windows fill the rooms with natural light and offer amazing views. – The internal infrastructure is diverse: infinity-swimming pool, gyms, game clubs for adults and children, zen gardens, yoga areas and a music studio. – Advanced security systems are used. Round-the-clock security and video surveillance ensures the residents ' peace of mind. Community Infrastructure Sobha Hartland 2 is a cozy community, considered one of the most prestigious in Dubai. All necessary amenities are within walking distance: Life pharmacies, Union Coop Al Aweer hypermarkets, Nesto Hypermarket, Spinneys supermarket, restaurants such as Al Ain Way, Muhammad Qasim Kitchen and Restaurant LLC, Pak Sarhad, Afrid, and American Hospital. The distance to Bilingual French School, Repton School, and North London Collegiate School is 10-15 minutes by car. Location Advantages The strategic location near Ras Al Khor Rd, Al Ain Rd, and Al Manama St allows for quick and comfortable access to the city's main destinations. Avenue Mall, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are 14-20 minutes away by car. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive, and Al Maktoum Airport is 40 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Sobha Hartland 2, Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School9 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport15 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Promenade

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

