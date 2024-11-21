Skyscape by Sobha

Description

A project in the Sobha Hartland 2 community with charming streets, modern architecture and a natural landscape. A unique residential complex in a modern style with an emphasis on functionality and aesthetics. Skyscape Avenue will include three high-rise buildings that fit seamlessly into the urban landscape. Key Features – Facades are made of glass, steel, facing materials, using innovative technologies. – Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Large windows fill the rooms with natural light and offer amazing views. – The internal infrastructure is diverse: infinity-swimming pool, gyms, game clubs for adults and children, zen gardens, yoga areas and a music studio. – Advanced security systems are used. Round-the-clock security and video surveillance ensures the residents ' peace of mind. Community Infrastructure Sobha Hartland 2 is a cozy community, considered one of the most prestigious in Dubai. All necessary amenities are within walking distance: Life pharmacies, Union Coop Al Aweer hypermarkets, Nesto Hypermarket, Spinneys supermarket, restaurants such as Al Ain Way, Muhammad Qasim Kitchen and Restaurant LLC, Pak Sarhad, Afrid, and American Hospital. The distance to Bilingual French School, Repton School, and North London Collegiate School is 10-15 minutes by car. Location Advantages The strategic location near Ras Al Khor Rd, Al Ain Rd, and Al Manama St allows for quick and comfortable access to the city's main destinations. Avenue Mall, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are 14-20 minutes away by car. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive, and Al Maktoum Airport is 40 minutes away.