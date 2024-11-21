Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogYachtside Marina Residences by Sobha

Yachtside Marina Residences by Sobha

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 50 m² to 114 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 386 053 $from 7 547 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
50
386 053 – 405 355
7 622 – 7 979
2 bedrooms
63 – 114
480 832 – 942 517
7 547 – 8 251
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant pearl on the unique island of Sobha Siniya. Yachtside Marina Residences is the epitome of coastal living. Enjoy the privileged atmosphere of a serene harbor and the sound of the waves every day. Key Features — Elegant modern-style residences with panoramic views of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and the vibrant waterfront. — Premium finishes crafted from high-quality natural materials: porcelain tiles, noble wood, chrome accents, and built-in appliances from leading European brands. — The complex’s infrastructure includes a prestigious yacht club with berths for vessels up to 20 meters, a boutique gallery, a five-star hotel, waterfront restaurants, yoga zones, a fitness center, a swimming pool, tennis and padel courts. — Professional management by Stay by Latinem provides a full range of services: flexible rental options, personalized check-in, cleaning, technical support, and 24/7 assistance via a mobile app. Location Advantages The project is located in a unique community on Sobha Siniya Island, connected to the mainland by a bridge. A trip to the Marjan Island resort area takes only 10 minutes, while the picturesque beaches of Umm Al Quwain, Mangrove, and Al Hamriyah are 25 minutes away. The route to cultural attractions — Umm Al Quwain Museum and Sharjah city center — takes about 30 minutes. The drive to Sharjah International Airport is approximately 40 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport51 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog