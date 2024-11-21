Yachtside Marina Residences by Sobha

Description

An elegant pearl on the unique island of Sobha Siniya. Yachtside Marina Residences is the epitome of coastal living. Enjoy the privileged atmosphere of a serene harbor and the sound of the waves every day. Key Features — Elegant modern-style residences with panoramic views of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and the vibrant waterfront. — Premium finishes crafted from high-quality natural materials: porcelain tiles, noble wood, chrome accents, and built-in appliances from leading European brands. — The complex’s infrastructure includes a prestigious yacht club with berths for vessels up to 20 meters, a boutique gallery, a five-star hotel, waterfront restaurants, yoga zones, a fitness center, a swimming pool, tennis and padel courts. — Professional management by Stay by Latinem provides a full range of services: flexible rental options, personalized check-in, cleaning, technical support, and 24/7 assistance via a mobile app. Location Advantages The project is located in a unique community on Sobha Siniya Island, connected to the mainland by a bridge. A trip to the Marjan Island resort area takes only 10 minutes, while the picturesque beaches of Umm Al Quwain, Mangrove, and Al Hamriyah are 25 minutes away. The route to cultural attractions — Umm Al Quwain Museum and Sharjah city center — takes about 30 minutes. The drive to Sharjah International Airport is approximately 40 minutes.