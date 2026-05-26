Sobha Realty Agent Spot Rewards

1. Agent Spot Rewards Program in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain

Bonuses for selling units across any Sobha projects in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain. The payout amount depends on the property type and number of bedrooms:

AED 3,000 — 1 BR and 1.5 BR apartments.

AED 5,000 — 2 BR and 2.5 BR apartments.

AED 7,000 — 3 BR and 4 BR apartments, commercial units (Retail), and Garden Villas.

AED 10,000 — Estate Villas and Courtyard Villas.









2. Agent Spot Rewards Program in Sobha City (Abu Dhabi)

Bonuses for selling villas and townhouses in Abu Dhabi. The payout amount depends on the project:

AED 5,000 — for a unit in The Terraces.

AED 7,000 — for a unit in The Orchard.





General terms for both programs:

Payout criteria: the spot cash bonus is paid to the agent after the client has made a payment of 10% of the booking value and signed the executed booking form.

Restrictions: the offers do not apply to new launches, nor to cancellations, exchanges, upgrades, or transfers of existing bookings.



