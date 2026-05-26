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HomeBlogPromotionsSobha Realty Agent Spot Rewards
Date: 26.05.2026
from 25.05.2026 14:27 to 31.05.2026 21:00

Sobha Realty Agent Spot Rewards

Sobha Realty Agent Spot Rewards

1. Agent Spot Rewards Program in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain

Bonuses for selling units across any Sobha projects in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain. The payout amount depends on the property type and number of bedrooms:

  • AED 3,000 — 1 BR and 1.5 BR apartments.
  • AED 5,000 — 2 BR and 2.5 BR apartments.
  • AED 7,000 — 3 BR and 4 BR apartments, commercial units (Retail), and Garden Villas.
  • AED 10,000 — Estate Villas and Courtyard Villas.



2. Agent Spot Rewards Program in Sobha City (Abu Dhabi)

Bonuses for selling villas and townhouses in Abu Dhabi. The payout amount depends on the project:

  • AED 5,000 — for a unit in The Terraces.
  • AED 7,000 — for a unit in The Orchard.


General terms for both programs:

  • Payout criteria: the spot cash bonus is paid to the agent after the client has made a payment of 10% of the booking value and signed the executed booking form.
  • Restrictions: the offers do not apply to new launches, nor to cancellations, exchanges, upgrades, or transfers of existing bookings.


  1. Sobha Realty

    Sobha Realty

    One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.

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  1. Sobha City
    Sobha City
    RBE2, Al Bahya, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2029
    DeveloperSobha Realty
    Total areafrom 94 m² to 593 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 638 400 $from 5 642 $/m²
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