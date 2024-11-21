Orbis by Sobha Realty

Description

The luxurious residential complex offers unparalleled comfort and a high standard of living. Orbis by Sobha consists of several interconnected towers, creating an exclusive community filled with all the necessary amenities in a modern metropolis. Key Features – Strict architectural design and luxurious interior finishes create an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. – For water enthusiasts, the complex features multiple pools, including a children's pool with various relaxation areas, areas for aqua aerobics, water polo, jacuzzis, and more. – For active leisure and sports activities, there are a gym, sports courts, volleyball court, and yoga area. – The complex is equipped with walking areas, a garden, and a barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Motor City is a popular area in Dubai with well-developed infrastructure. Necessary facilities are within walking distance of the complex. Spinneys is available for groceries, and Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, Motor City, Dubai, provides medical assistance. For children, there's the Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Raffles Early Childhood Centre Arabian Ranches. Several schools are nearby, such as GEMS Metropole and Nord Anglia International School Dubai. The largest racetrack in the Emirates, Dubai Autodrome, is also nearby. Shopping enthusiasts will enjoy Grandstand Retail Plaza and First Avenue Mall. Location Benefits Residents will have easy access to any area of Dubai, thanks to direct access to Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Qudra Road. Important locations like Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are just 15-20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive.