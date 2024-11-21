Catalog
Orbis by Sobha Realty

6/9, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 77 m² to 116 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 481 580 $from 6 008 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors35
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 86
481 580 – 559 579
6 243 – 6 507
2 bedrooms
91 – 116
548 931 – 765 054
6 008 – 6 580
Description

The luxurious residential complex offers unparalleled comfort and a high standard of living. Orbis by Sobha consists of several interconnected towers, creating an exclusive community filled with all the necessary amenities in a modern metropolis. Key Features – Strict architectural design and luxurious interior finishes create an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. – For water enthusiasts, the complex features multiple pools, including a children's pool with various relaxation areas, areas for aqua aerobics, water polo, jacuzzis, and more. – For active leisure and sports activities, there are a gym, sports courts, volleyball court, and yoga area. – The complex is equipped with walking areas, a garden, and a barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Motor City is a popular area in Dubai with well-developed infrastructure. Necessary facilities are within walking distance of the complex. Spinneys is available for groceries, and Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, Motor City, Dubai, provides medical assistance. For children, there's the Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Raffles Early Childhood Centre Arabian Ranches. Several schools are nearby, such as GEMS Metropole and Nord Anglia International School Dubai. The largest racetrack in the Emirates, Dubai Autodrome, is also nearby. Shopping enthusiasts will enjoy Grandstand Retail Plaza and First Avenue Mall. Location Benefits Residents will have easy access to any area of Dubai, thanks to direct access to Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Qudra Road. Important locations like Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are just 15-20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive.

Location

View on map
6/9, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Amenities

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Squash court
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

