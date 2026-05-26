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HomeBlogPromotionsMay Special Offers from Object One
Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 14:31 to 30.05.2026 21:00

May Special Offers from Object One

May Special Offers from Object One

1. ELAR1S RISE — "SPECIAL 10" Promotion

  • Discount: 10% on property purchase.
  • Payment plan: 50/50 installment plan with a monthly payment of just 0.25%.
  • Down payment: 20% of the property value + 4% DLD fee.


2. TETR1S Tower — "SPECIAL 40/60" Promotion

  • Discount: 10% on property purchase.
  • Down payment: reduced first payment of just 14%.
  • Payment plan: flexible 40/60 installment plan.
  • Broker bonus: instant Cash Spot Bonus of up to AED 4,000.


3. AUREL1A Residence

  • Special price: from AED 1,150 per sq. ft.
  • Payment plan: flexible 35/65 installment plan.
  • The offer applies to a limited number of units.


  1. Object One Real Estate Development

    Object One Real Estate Development

    Developer is part of the international TSZ Group and sells real estate in the UAE and Spain, paying particular attention to materials and infrastructure.

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  1. ELAR1S Rise
    ELAR1S Rise
    100, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2028
    DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
    Total areafrom 66 m² to 158 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 327 277 $from 4 127 $/m²
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