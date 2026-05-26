Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 14:31 to 30.05.2026 21:00
May Special Offers from Object One
1. ELAR1S RISE — "SPECIAL 10" Promotion
- Discount: 10% on property purchase.
- Payment plan: 50/50 installment plan with a monthly payment of just 0.25%.
- Down payment: 20% of the property value + 4% DLD fee.
2. TETR1S Tower — "SPECIAL 40/60" Promotion
- Discount: 10% on property purchase.
- Down payment: reduced first payment of just 14%.
- Payment plan: flexible 40/60 installment plan.
- Broker bonus: instant Cash Spot Bonus of up to AED 4,000.
3. AUREL1A Residence
- Special price: from AED 1,150 per sq. ft.
- Payment plan: flexible 35/65 installment plan.
- The offer applies to a limited number of units.
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