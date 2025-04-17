Catalog
ELAR1S Rise

100, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 66 m² to 158 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 327 277 $from 4 127 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
On Signing SPA
17%
Before Completion
33%
Upon Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 100
327 277 – 502 566
4 948 – 4 986
2 bedrooms
111 – 158
460 451 – 655 892
4 127 – 4 129
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant high-rise building ELAR1S Rise in the green neighbourhood of Jumeirah Village Triangle. Inspired by the Greek concepts of “Element” and “Aris” (hope/air), the project blends contemporary architecture with natural harmony, offering residents a serene and peaceful lifestyle. Key features – The apartments are designed in a modern minimalist style with a light colour palette, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and an integrated smart-home system. – Residents enjoy a rooftop Sky Infinity pool, children’s pool, sun-lounger area, fully equipped gym, kids’ playroom, clubhouse, outdoor lounge, prayer rooms, and a stylish lobby. – The lower floors house offices and retail spaces, along with dedicated parking for residents. Location advantages Jumeirah Village Triangle offers excellent connectivity to Dubai’s key destinations thanks to its proximity to the E311 and E44 highways. It takes just 9 minutes to reach Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes to Jumeirah Golf Estates, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Hills Mall, 20–22 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and The Walk JBR, and 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Location

100, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School850 m
Shop550 m
Medical center3 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

