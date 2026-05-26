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HomeBlogPromotionsSpecial Offers in Azizi Venice
Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 14:51 to 29.06.2026 21:00

Special Offers in Azizi Venice

Special Offers in Azizi Venice

Bonuses and discounts

  • 4% DLD Waiver: the developer fully covers the 4% government registration fee.
  • Base discount: 5% on studios and 1BR; 10% on 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
  • Additional discount for upfront payment:
  • Down payment 24% → +1% discount
  • Down payment 34% → +2% discount
  • Down payment 54% → +5% discount
  • Down payment 100% (Cash) → +10% discount (total discount reaches 15–20%).


﻿Payment plans and handover

  • Payment plan: standard 30/70 plan or 25/75 scheme (for Bldg 11 & 12).
  • Handover: Q4 2026.


  1. Azizi Developments

    Azizi Developments

    Developer that has been delivering residential and commercial projects in prestigious areas of Dubai since 2007, with a focus on quality and diversity.

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  1. Venice by Azizi
    Venice by Azizi
    Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2026
    DeveloperAzizi Developments
    Total areafrom 29 m² to 73 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 193 329 $from 3 913 $/m²
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