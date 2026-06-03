Advent Calendar by Oak Yard

Developer Oak Yard announces the launch of a 13-week b2b and b2c program — "Summer Calendar by Oak Yard" — for the company's broker partners and clients. Each week, a new premium lot is unveiled, locking in additional bonuses upon deal completion.
Program Terms
- Duration: 13 weeks.
- Update schedule: Every Monday, a new "envelope" is revealed, containing an exclusive offer or a valuable gift.
- Week 1: Gift voucher to Dubai Mall / Mall of the Emirates.
- Bonus activation condition: Gifts and special terms are granted strictly after full payment under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has been completed.
Reward Pools
- Gift vouchers for shopping at Dubai's largest malls.
- Premium tech and gadgets.
- Luxury items and exclusive brand bonuses.
Oak Yard Residences
- Location: Dubai, JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle), District 10
- Property type: Fully furnished apartments
- Handover date: Q4 2026
- Buyer incentives: 4% DLD Fee Waiver
- Flexible installment plans
- Broker terms: Agent commission is guaranteed to be paid within 72 hours of SPA signing and payment.