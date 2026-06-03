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HomeBlogPromotionsAdvent Calendar by Oak Yard
Date: 03.06.2026
from 01.06.2026 11:45 to 15.08.2026 21:00

Advent Calendar by Oak Yard

Advent Calendar by Oak Yard

Developer Oak Yard announces the launch of a 13-week b2b and b2c program — "Summer Calendar by Oak Yard" — for the company's broker partners and clients. Each week, a new premium lot is unveiled, locking in additional bonuses upon deal completion.

Program Terms

  • Duration: 13 weeks.
  • Update schedule: Every Monday, a new "envelope" is revealed, containing an exclusive offer or a valuable gift.
  • Week 1: Gift voucher to Dubai Mall / Mall of the Emirates.
  • Bonus activation condition: Gifts and special terms are granted strictly after full payment under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has been completed.


Reward Pools

  • Gift vouchers for shopping at Dubai's largest malls.
  • Premium tech and gadgets.
  • Luxury items and exclusive brand bonuses.


Oak Yard Residences

  • Location: Dubai, JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle), District 10
  • Property type: Fully furnished apartments
  • Handover date: Q4 2026
  • Buyer incentives: 4% DLD Fee Waiver
  • Flexible installment plans
  • Broker terms: Agent commission is guaranteed to be paid within 72 hours of SPA signing and payment.


Projects by One Yard Properties
  1. Oak Yard by One Yard Properties
    Oak Yard by One Yard Properties
    Tuscan Residence Arezzo 1, Damac Tuscan Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2026
    DeveloperOne Yard Properties
    Total areafrom 43 m² to 524 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 258 679 $from 3 645 $/m²
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