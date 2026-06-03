Advent Calendar by Oak Yard

Developer Oak Yard announces the launch of a 13-week b2b and b2c program — "Summer Calendar by Oak Yard" — for the company's broker partners and clients. Each week, a new premium lot is unveiled, locking in additional bonuses upon deal completion.

Program Terms

Duration: 13 weeks.

Update schedule: Every Monday, a new "envelope" is revealed, containing an exclusive offer or a valuable gift.

Week 1: Gift voucher to Dubai Mall / Mall of the Emirates.

Bonus activation condition: Gifts and special terms are granted strictly after full payment under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has been completed.





Reward Pools

Gift vouchers for shopping at Dubai's largest malls.

Premium tech and gadgets.

Luxury items and exclusive brand bonuses.





Oak Yard Residences

Location: Dubai, JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle), District 10

Property type: Fully furnished apartments

Handover date: Q4 2026

Buyer incentives: 4% DLD Fee Waiver

Flexible installment plans

Broker terms: Agent commission is guaranteed to be paid within 72 hours of SPA signing and payment.



