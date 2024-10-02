Catalog
Venice by Azizi

Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 30 m² to 261 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 184 071 $from 3 758 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ3 2023
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30 – 38
184 071 – 203 404
5 272 – 5 965
1 bedroom
58 – 82
301 429 – 332 743
4 041 – 5 149
2 bedrooms
97 – 174
486 862 – 655 684
3 758 – 4 979
3 bedrooms
132 – 261
774 132 – 1 021 102
3 902 – 5 832

Description

A new project inspired by the historical charm of Venice, located in the Dubai South area. Become a part of the community where numerous relaxation areas and a tranquil atmosphere take precedence. The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The units stand out with well-thought-out layouts, high-quality finishes, and unparalleled amenities. Residents have access to an opera theater, public beaches, a boulevard with restaurants, cinemas, comedy clubs, a jogging track, fitness centers, sports and children's playgrounds, a water park, and fountains, an international school, hospitals, and hotels. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near the Emirates Road highway, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 10-minute drive away. An artificial lagoon is a feature of the complex Most of the area is dedicated to well-maintained landscaped zones. The community features an 18-kilometer-long artificial lagoon with a depth of 1.5 meters and artificial waves. The lagoon is perfect for water sports such as swimming, kayaking, and canoeing. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Additionally
  • High school
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
