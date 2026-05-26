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HomeBlogPromotionsSpecial Offers in Sea Legend One
Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 14:58 to 09.06.2026 21:00

Special Offers in Sea Legend One

Special Offers in Sea Legend One

Buyer Benefits

  • Discounts: Up to 10% of the property value (the exact amount depends on the down payment size).
  • Golden Visa: The developer fully covers all expenses for processing the UAE Golden Visa for the individual specified in the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA).
  • Special apartments: Spacious 1.5 and 2.5-bedroom apartments featuring a layout that includes a maid's room with an attached bathroom.


Flexible Payment Plan and Installments

  • Payment schedule: A convenient 40/60 payment plan is available, as well as an option with 2% monthly payments.
  • Flexible booking: You can secure a booking with a minimum down payment of 2%.
  • Alternative down payment split: The standard 20% down payment can be divided into two parts — 10% paid at booking, and the remaining 10% paid within two months.


﻿Terms for Brokers and Agents

  • Increased commission:
  • 6% — for the sale of 1-bedroom apartments (1BR).
  • 7% — for the sale of 2 and 3-bedroom apartments (2BR & 3BR).
  • Instant bonus: An additional 10,000 AED cash is paid on the spot for each transaction.


Projects by MVS Real Estate Development LLC
  1. Sea Legend One by MVS
    Sea Legend One by MVS
    Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2027
    DeveloperMVS Real Estate Development LLC
    Total areafrom 70 m² to 314 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 631 198 $from 5 906 $/m²
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