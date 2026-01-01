Sea Legend One by MVS

Description

Premium residential complex on the first coastline of Dubai Islands. The exquisite architecture and meticulously designed interiors of Sea Legend One perfectly complement the resort aesthetic and advantageous location. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf and the city skyline while staying close to the main business, shopping, and cultural destinations of the metropolis. Key features - Fully furnished apartments decorated in calm, neutral tones, with built-in appliances from German brand Siemens, walk-in closets, a smart home system with Alexa voice assistant, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Premium amenities have been created for residents: fully equipped gym, children's playground, infinity pool, separate children's pool, barbecue terrace, lounge area, open-air cinema, and more. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. Location advantages The project is located in one of the most dynamically developing areas of the UAE. Dubai Islands Beach is just a 1-minute walk away, and Dubai Islands Marina is 3 minutes away by transport. The Infinity Bridge and the Waterfront Market can be reached in 10 minutes. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 17 minutes away.