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HomeBlogPromotionsFestive offer at ONE RAK CENTRAL
Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 14:40 to 30.05.2026 21:00

Festive offer at ONE RAK CENTRAL

Festive offer at ONE RAK CENTRAL

About the Project:

  • Pantheon Development
  • Location: RAK Central
  • Unit Types: studios, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments
  • Views: sea, casino, or golf courses
  • Condition: all apartments are delivered fully furnished
  • Handover: Q4 2027


Terms Starting Price:

  • From 824,900 AED
  • For Clients: 8% flat discount
  • For Brokers: increased 7% commission per deal


Payment Plans:


Main 60/40 Plan:

  • 20% — down payment
  • 40% — during construction
  • 40% — on completion


Alternative Plan: 30/70 installment plan available (with an additional 6% EC condition).

  1. Pantheon Properties

    Pantheon Properties

    Developer uses innovative approaches to real estate development in the UAE, combining modern design, advantageous location, and affordable prices.

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  1. One RAK Central by Pantheon
    One RAK Central by Pantheon
    69, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2027
    DeveloperPantheon Properties
    Total areafrom 32 m² to 83 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 224 615 $from 5 942 $/m²
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