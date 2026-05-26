Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 14:40 to 30.05.2026 21:00
Festive offer at ONE RAK CENTRAL
About the Project:
- Pantheon Development
- Location: RAK Central
- Unit Types: studios, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments
- Views: sea, casino, or golf courses
- Condition: all apartments are delivered fully furnished
- Handover: Q4 2027
Terms Starting Price:
- From 824,900 AED
- For Clients: 8% flat discount
- For Brokers: increased 7% commission per deal
Payment Plans:
Main 60/40 Plan:
- 20% — down payment
- 40% — during construction
- 40% — on completion
Alternative Plan: 30/70 installment plan available (with an additional 6% EC condition).
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