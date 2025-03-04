Catalog
One RAK Central by Pantheon

69, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Pantheon Properties
Total area
from 32 m² to 83 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 239 591 $from 5 847 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
32 – 34
239 591 – 254 568
7 320 – 7 357
1 bedroom
62 – 63
367 570 – 391 804
5 847 – 6 157
2 bedrooms
75 – 83
486 018 – 544 561
6 462 – 6 513
Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Ras Al Khaimah's new Business Hub neighborhood. One Central residential buildings seamlessly combine sophistication, the calming beauty of nature and modern conveniences. Carefully designed open floor plans and elegant interior design create a cozy atmosphere of a home you want to be in. Enjoy a lifestyle where luxury is not just a word, but an everyday reality. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish in a neutral color scheme. Panoramic windows flood the house with sunlight and offer stunning sea views. - Residents have access to: infinity pool, gym, padel tennis court, children's and basketball courts, yoga space, miniature golf course, indoor and outdoor movie theaters, zen garden, Jacuzzi, lounge area, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, which is literally a 6-minute drive to Wynn Casino and the beaches of Al Marjan Island. Al Hamra Mall is a 3-minute drive away and Al Hamra Marina&Yacht Club is a 5-minute drive away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 25 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 45 minutes away.

Location

69, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Pantheon Properties

Pantheon Properties

A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE.
More details

