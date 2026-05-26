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HomeBlogPromotionsMay Offers from Developers
Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 15:32 to 30.05.2026 21:00

May Offers from Developers

May Offers from Developers
  • Imtiaz: DLD waiver promotion in the Sea Cliff project until May 31, 2026, with booking within 24 hours and a 10% down payment.
  • Arada Developments: DLD waiver promotion across all projects until the end of the month and a guaranteed ROI of 8% per annum for 10 years in the Sharjah Commercial District.
  • Synergy Properties: 2% monthly installment plan instead of the initial 20%, with booking starting from 1% in The Hudson by Crystal, Enaya Residences, and Greenfield Living complexes.
  • Anax Developments: DLD waiver promotion, 5-year post-handover payment plan in V-Suites, and a 15,000 AED agent bonus in V-Suites and Kyomi Residences projects until May 31, 2026.
  • AYS Developers: Instant payouts for agents ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 AED for transactions with 100% upfront payment.


  1. Imtiaz Developments

    Imtiaz Developments

    Construction company that has been implementing functional residential projects since 2014 and aims to build environmentally friendly buildings and innovate in architecture and design.

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Projects by Arada Developments LLCProjects by Anax DevelopmentsProjects by AYS Developers
  1. Sea Cliff Residence by IMTIAZ
    Sea Cliff Residence by IMTIAZ
    Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2028
    DeveloperImtiaz Developments
    Total areafrom 82 m² to 453 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 602 587 $from 4 816 $/m²
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