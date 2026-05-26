Date: 26.05.2026
from 26.05.2026 15:32 to 30.05.2026 21:00
May Offers from Developers
- Imtiaz: DLD waiver promotion in the Sea Cliff project until May 31, 2026, with booking within 24 hours and a 10% down payment.
- Arada Developments: DLD waiver promotion across all projects until the end of the month and a guaranteed ROI of 8% per annum for 10 years in the Sharjah Commercial District.
- Synergy Properties: 2% monthly installment plan instead of the initial 20%, with booking starting from 1% in The Hudson by Crystal, Enaya Residences, and Greenfield Living complexes.
- Anax Developments: DLD waiver promotion, 5-year post-handover payment plan in V-Suites, and a 15,000 AED agent bonus in V-Suites and Kyomi Residences projects until May 31, 2026.
- AYS Developers: Instant payouts for agents ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 AED for transactions with 100% upfront payment.
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