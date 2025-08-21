Enaya Residences by DV8

Description

Modern low-rise residential complex in a prestigious area. Enaya Residences opens up boundless opportunities for those who value the convenience of urban life and high-quality execution. A limited collection of 58 units is perfectly suited for families with children, investors, and professionals. Key Features — Apartments with premium finishes in light neutral tones, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in Italian-made appliances, «Smart home» system, and spacious terraces. — Bathrooms are equipped with concealed Jaguar shower, chrome faucets, ceramics, mirror with integrated LED lighting, and shower enclosure. — Kitchen areas are finished with marble, Sicilian wood, and white matte melamine. — Residents will have access to a heated pool, fitness center, badminton court, children’s playground, barbecue zones, landscaped gardens for walking, and a guest lobby. Location Advantages The project is located in the developing Jumeirah Village Triangle area with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Proximity to Al Khail Road allows you to reach Gardens Metro Station in 8 minutes. Travel time to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay will be 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.