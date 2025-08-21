Catalog
Enaya Residences by DV8

2, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
DV8 Developers
Total area
from 64 m² to 127 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 289 449 $from 3 816 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
20 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces81

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
64 – 84
289 449 – 389 925
4 490 – 4 595
2 bedrooms
97 – 127
398 638 – 487 134
3 816 – 4 087
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern low-rise residential complex in a prestigious area. Enaya Residences opens up boundless opportunities for those who value the convenience of urban life and high-quality execution. A limited collection of 58 units is perfectly suited for families with children, investors, and professionals. Key Features — Apartments with premium finishes in light neutral tones, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in Italian-made appliances, «Smart home» system, and spacious terraces. — Bathrooms are equipped with concealed Jaguar shower, chrome faucets, ceramics, mirror with integrated LED lighting, and shower enclosure. — Kitchen areas are finished with marble, Sicilian wood, and white matte melamine. — Residents will have access to a heated pool, fitness center, badminton court, children’s playground, barbecue zones, landscaped gardens for walking, and a guest lobby. Location Advantages The project is located in the developing Jumeirah Village Triangle area with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Proximity to Al Khail Road allows you to reach Gardens Metro Station in 8 minutes. Travel time to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay will be 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

2, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School750 m
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

