V-Suites by Anax

Description

Venetian luxury in the heart of Dubai. V-Suites are fully furnished residences in the prestigious Business Bay district, featuring interiors by Venetian Enrico Studio. The project is designed for those who value exclusive style, thoughtful space, and convenient access to the city’s key destinations. Key Features — Apartments with signature Italian furniture, built-in kitchens, and European appliances. The design incorporates natural wood, stone, and marble. Modular bedrooms, a Swivel TV, sliding glass doors, and a Smart Home system are provided. — Premium infrastructure includes coworking spaces, meeting rooms, a conference hall, a gym, wellness studios, a sauna, a steam room, swimming pools with a bar, an open-air cinema, a library, a café, barbecue and picnic areas, billiard tables, zen gardens, and a meditation park. — Panoramic windows offer views of the water canal, gardens, and the iconic Burj Khalifa tower. Location Advantages The complex is located in the developed Business Bay community, with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Dubai Canal and Business Bay Metro Station are 5 minutes away. Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Jumeirah Beach, DIFC, Zabeel Palace, Clover Bay Tower, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 10 minutes. Mercato Beach, Kite Beach, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Hills Mall are 15–25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is located 20 minutes away.