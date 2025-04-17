Catalog
AUREL1A Residence by Object1

43, Dubai Sports City Street, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 80 m² to 185 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 316 780 $from 3 737 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
44%
Upon Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors29
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
80 – 88
316 780 – 370 431
3 957 – 4 194
2 bedrooms
117 – 185
438 083 – 694 551
3 737
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential complex in the Dubai Sports City neighbourhood. AUREL1A Residence Clubhouse combines unique design and exceptional amenities. Carefully designed interiors with a contemporary style create an atmosphere of well-being for your comfortable and harmonious lifestyle. Key features - Apartments feature clean designer finishes in muted neutral colours, panoramic windows and private balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, cinema, barbecue terrace, games room, guest lobby. Location advantages The project is located close to one of the main transport arteries of the city - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Butterfly Garden is 8 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are 13 minutes away, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 17 minutes away. Dubai Downtown and Burj Khalifa are 23 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport150 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

