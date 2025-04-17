TETR1S Tower by Object1

Description

Unique residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. The original architecture of TETR1S Tower reflects the spirit of innovation and luxury. Thoughtfully designed functional layouts create a new standard of high-end living with everything you need for your comfort. Key features - All apartments are finished in light neutral colours. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows fill the house with natural light. - The complex has a gym, jogging track, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, games room, lounge area, sauna, cinema, barbecue terrace and more. - There is a four-level car park and separate parking spaces for bicycles at the residents' disposal. Location advantages Due to the project's prime location near the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Miracle Garden is a 9-minute drive from the project, Circle Mall and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course are 15 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away, Motiongate Theme Park is 25 minutes away and Legoland Dubai is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.