TETR1S Tower by Object1

Prime Business Centre, Continents Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 115 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 210 144 $from 4 244 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39 – 52
210 144 – 256 160
4 860 – 5 268
1 bedroom
67 – 98
325 160 – 418 593
4 244 – 4 801
2 bedrooms
111 – 115
477 168 – 515 902
4 284 – 4 452
Brochure

Description

Unique residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. The original architecture of TETR1S Tower reflects the spirit of innovation and luxury. Thoughtfully designed functional layouts create a new standard of high-end living with everything you need for your comfort. Key features - All apartments are finished in light neutral colours. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows fill the house with natural light. - The complex has a gym, jogging track, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, games room, lounge area, sauna, cinema, barbecue terrace and more. - There is a four-level car park and separate parking spaces for bicycles at the residents' disposal. Location advantages Due to the project's prime location near the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Miracle Garden is a 9-minute drive from the project, Circle Mall and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course are 15 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away, Motiongate Theme Park is 25 minutes away and Legoland Dubai is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School1 km
Shop290 m
Medical center2 km
Airport34 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

News

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
