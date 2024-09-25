Description

The first project by developer Sobha Realty in Abu Dhabi. Sobha City is a thoughtfully designed community for a fulfilling lifestyle, combining residential units, recreational areas, wellness facilities, shops, and public spaces. Key features - All homes feature premium-quality finishes, built-in kitchens from European brands, storage systems, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. - Each villa comes with parking for at least two cars. - Residents have access to a wide range of amenities: a gym, playgrounds and sports fields, walking and jogging paths, lawns for yoga and meditation, a golf course, a mini-skate park, a barbecue terrace, a clubhouse, an amphitheater, and more. Location advantages The community is located on the mainland of the emirate, 10 minutes from Yas Island. The neighborhood features a school, a clinic, and a supermarket. It takes 13 minutes to reach Yas Mall, and 15 minutes to reach Etihad Arena, Ferrari World, and the upcoming Disney Land Abu Dhabi. It takes 25 minutes to reach the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The drive to Zayed International Airport takes 14 minutes.