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HomeReal Estate CatalogSobha City

Sobha City

RBE2, Al Bahya, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 94 m² to 593 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 6
Starting price
from 638 400 $from 5 642 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
94
638 400
6 776

Description

The first project by developer Sobha Realty in Abu Dhabi. Sobha City is a thoughtfully designed community for a fulfilling lifestyle, combining residential units, recreational areas, wellness facilities, shops, and public spaces. Key features - All homes feature premium-quality finishes, built-in kitchens from European brands, storage systems, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. - Each villa comes with parking for at least two cars. - Residents have access to a wide range of amenities: a gym, playgrounds and sports fields, walking and jogging paths, lawns for yoga and meditation, a golf course, a mini-skate park, a barbecue terrace, a clubhouse, an amphitheater, and more. Location advantages The community is located on the mainland of the emirate, 10 minutes from Yas Island. The neighborhood features a school, a clinic, and a supermarket. It takes 13 minutes to reach Yas Mall, and 15 minutes to reach Etihad Arena, Ferrari World, and the upcoming Disney Land Abu Dhabi. It takes 25 minutes to reach the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The drive to Zayed International Airport takes 14 minutes.

Location

View on map
RBE2, Al Bahya, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport14 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

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