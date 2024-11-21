Catalog
Sobha AquaCrest

Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 52 m² to 118 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 317 666 $from 6 008 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
52 – 69
317 666 – 436 196
6 008 – 6 313
2 bedrooms
76 – 118
456 882 – 806 245
6 008 – 6 795
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxurious residential towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Umm Al Quwain. The architecture of the residential complex echoes the rhythm of the waves, reflecting light and offering panoramic views of the sea and sky. Here, tradition meets innovation, and every day is filled with tranquility and a sense of boundless freedom. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes with attention to details. - The house includes fitness center, yoga space, sauna, wellness park, shaded walking paths, beach cafes, open-air cinema, art spaces, and more. - The complex is built using energy-efficient technologies, double glazing, a central cooling system (District Cooling) that reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint, as well as charging stations for electric vehicles. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah St and just a few minutes from the beach. The drive to Dubai takes about 1 hour, and to Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah — 40 minutes. The journey to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 50 minutes.

Location

View on map
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport48 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

