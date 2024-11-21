Sobha AquaCrest

Description

Luxurious residential towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Umm Al Quwain. The architecture of the residential complex echoes the rhythm of the waves, reflecting light and offering panoramic views of the sea and sky. Here, tradition meets innovation, and every day is filled with tranquility and a sense of boundless freedom. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes with attention to details. - The house includes fitness center, yoga space, sauna, wellness park, shaded walking paths, beach cafes, open-air cinema, art spaces, and more. - The complex is built using energy-efficient technologies, double glazing, a central cooling system (District Cooling) that reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint, as well as charging stations for electric vehicles. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah St and just a few minutes from the beach. The drive to Dubai takes about 1 hour, and to Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah — 40 minutes. The journey to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 50 minutes.