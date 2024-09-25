Description

A luxurious collection of villas in Umm Al-Quwain. Sobha Siniya Island Villas offers a gentle sea breeze, the morning song of birds, pristine beaches, and an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Key features - The residences feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances from premium brands, walk-in closets, high ceilings, double-glazed windows, a private backyard, and a 2-car garage. - All villas are equipped with a “Smart Home” system, which allows you to control lighting, temperature, and curtains. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a gym, a padel tennis and squash court, a sauna, a swimming pool, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a library, a coworking space, meeting rooms, a café, a 20-meter yacht marina, an eco-park, a promenade, and more. - The complex grounds are equipped with a landing pad for helicopters and air taxis. Location advantages The project is located on Sobha Siniya Island. A bridge connects the island to the mainland, providing easy access to any location in the UAE. The trip to Al Marjan Island takes 10 minutes, to Sharjah about 30 minutes, and to Dubai approximately 50 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 40-minute drive away.