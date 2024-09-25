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HomeReal Estate CatalogSobha Siniya Island Villas

Sobha Siniya Island Villas

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 453 m² to 1045 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 4 to 6
Starting price
from 2 926 206 $from 6 448 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
453 – 487
2 926 206 – 3 283 090
6 448 – 6 741
5 bedrooms
671 – 686
4 919 086 – 5 028 991
7 327
6 bedrooms
1045
7 504 963 – 7 658 126
7 181 – 7 327
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A luxurious collection of villas in Umm Al-Quwain. Sobha Siniya Island Villas offers a gentle sea breeze, the morning song of birds, pristine beaches, and an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Key features - The residences feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances from premium brands, walk-in closets, high ceilings, double-glazed windows, a private backyard, and a 2-car garage. - All villas are equipped with a “Smart Home” system, which allows you to control lighting, temperature, and curtains. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a gym, a padel tennis and squash court, a sauna, a swimming pool, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a library, a coworking space, meeting rooms, a café, a 20-meter yacht marina, an eco-park, a promenade, and more. - The complex grounds are equipped with a landing pad for helicopters and air taxis. Location advantages The project is located on Sobha Siniya Island. A bridge connects the island to the mainland, providing easy access to any location in the UAE. The trip to Al Marjan Island takes 10 minutes, to Sharjah about 30 minutes, and to Dubai approximately 50 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 40-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport53 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Squash court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.
More details

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