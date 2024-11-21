Pearlside Marina Residences by Sobha

Description

Private harbor on the coast of the Arabian Sea. Pearlside Marina Residences is a premium clubhouse on the eco-island Sobha Siniya Island. The complex combines modern design with the natural beauty of mangrove forests and crystal-clear beaches. It is created for those who value privacy and a refined lifestyle. Key Features — Interiors are designed in light tones using stone tiles, wood, and glass. Panoramic windows, open layouts, built-in kitchens, wardrobe systems, and sanitary ware from renowned brands create an atmosphere of sophisticated comfort. — Infrastructure includes an infinity pool, fitness center, spa areas with sauna and hammam, lounge, coworking, and children’s play zones. — The yacht club with a marina offers mooring for private vessels. A promenade connects the residences with beaches, shops, and restaurants. — The territory is equipped with jogging and cycling tracks, landscaped gardens, pet-friendly spaces, and its own park. Location Advantages The project is located in the unique community of Sobha Siniya Island, which is connected to the mainland by a 1.7-kilometer bridge. The island is situated in a reserve with populations of flamingos, gazelles, oryx, and rare turtles. The road to Marjan Island takes 10 minutes, to Dreamland Aqua Park — 15 minutes, to the center of Sharjah — 30 minutes, to The Mangrove Beach and Umm Al Quwain Museum — 40 minutes, to Dubai — 50 minutes. The trip to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 60 minutes.