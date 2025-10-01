Dubai Commercial Real Estate: Market Guide

If you are considering Dubai as a new growth destination, take a closer look at the trend for commercial real estate. To sell successfully, you need to understand the specifics of the market. Let's sort it out by the shelves: from the main segments to the key areas.





The Three Pillars of Dubai Commercial Real Estate





Almost the entire market is based on three main "whales". Therefore, knowing their features is your key competitive advantage among realtors.





Office spaces





These are not just "cabinets with a window", everything is strictly segmented here. First of all, you need to understand what you are selling, and your customers need to understand what they are buying.





— The skyscrapers in Downtown or Business Bay: High management standards, the best locations, high-status neighbors (top banks, foundations, law firms). Demand is consistently high, but the competition is also serious. Key client: large international corporations.





— There are more affordable options in areas like JLT: The perfect balance of price and quality. There is an active demand from medium-sized businesses, IT companies, and startups.





— Coworking spaces and "flexible" spaces: A trend that has not gone away, because many companies value flexibility. The supply of such spaces is growing, and this is an excellent option for clients looking for rental income with minimal hassle.





Commercial real estate (retail)





Dubai is the capital of shopping, and retail is represented here in different ways.





— There are giants like The Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates. Investments in them are reserved for the largest market players.





— There are street retail rows. Pedestrian streets in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), lively squares in City Walk or villa areas in Arabian Ranches. The main demand here is for cafes, restaurants, boutiques of services for local residents. It is optimally suited for clients who want to invest in an atmospheric and stable business.





Logistics and storage facilities





The status of a global trading hub makes this segment one of the most promising. The main clusters are concentrated around the main routes: Jebel Ali, Dubai South and Dubai Investment Park. There is great demand from logistics companies, retailers and manufacturers. Investors value stable long-term income and low turnover of tenants.





Key areas: what to offer to clients





Dubai Marina, JLT is a business center for medium and small businesses. The huge number of residents ensures the demand for offices and retail. A great entry point for new investors.

is a business center for medium and small businesses. The huge number of residents ensures the demand for offices and retail. A great entry point for new investors. Downtown Dubai is the heart of the city, where the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Mall are located.

is the heart of the city, where the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Mall are located. Business Bay is a modern business district with developed infrastructure. An excellent combination of offices, residential complexes and hotels.

is a modern business district with developed infrastructure. An excellent combination of offices, residential complexes and hotels. Dubai Internet City is a technology and media cluster. The offices of Google, Microsoft and thousands of other companies are located here.

is a technology and media cluster. The offices of Google, Microsoft and thousands of other companies are located here. Jebel Ali is the kingdom of logistics and industry. Offer warehouse and industrial premises in the area to customers who are looking for a reliable, rather than a "glossy" asset.





Burj Capital Offices by Centurion - commercial spaces in a prestigious location in Dubai. The business center's infrastructure includes a fitness center, yoga studio, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, observation deck, cafe, lounge, jogging track and table tennis. The project is located in the center of Business Bay with direct access to the main highways of the city. The exit to Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street and Sheikh Zayed Road provides fast transportation around Dubai. The Dubai Design District is a 6-minute drive away, and the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera can be reached in 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Price: from $ 1,007,488

Handover: Q4 2028





Aspirz Offices by Danube is a multifunctional complex in Dubai Sports City, where premium offices and residences are combined into a single ecosystem. The project provides fully furnished workspaces with more than 15 amenities, including a high-tech conference room, a cinema, a podcast studio, gyms, playing areas with air hockey and snooker, as well as a cafe. Direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road provides quick access to all key locations. Mall of the Emirates and IMG World can be reached in 18 minutes, and the iconic Burj Al Arab, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 20 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport will take 25 minutes.

Price: from $ 396,732

Handover: Q4 2028





Astra by HRE Retail is a commercial unit in Dubai Science Park. The project has direct access to the major road Umm Suqeim Street, which connects to the main highways of the city. It takes 5 minutes to get to the Dubai Butterfly Garden, 12 minutes to the Dubai Hills Mall, 16 minutes to The Global Village Theme Park, and 20 minutes to The Palm Jumeirah beaches. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Price: from $ 859,088

Handover: Q4 2027





Supply and demand: what is driving the market now





The main trend is economic diversification. Dubai is actively developing the IT sector, finance and tourism, not just oil. This means that new companies continue to come to the city, which need offices, warehouses and retail outlets.

Demand is shifting towards quality and location. Tenants are willing to pay for modern premises with good infrastructure and transport accessibility. The proposal responds the same way: office skyscrapers and high-tech logistics parks are being built.

Advice! Tell your clients not just about square footage, but about the business ecosystem.





Bottom line for a real estate agent: how to start selling commercial real estate



